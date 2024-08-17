Director of Whitestone Resorts, Honored with Himachal High Flyer Business Award

VMPL Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17: Whitestone Resorts is delighted to announce that Parth Sharma, the Director of Whitestone Resorts, has been awarded the prestigious Himachal High Flyer Business Award by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. This award is a testament to Sharma's outstanding leadership and the remarkable growth of Whitestone Resorts under his guidance. Leadership and Vision Parth Sharma, born on December 4, 1999, brings a unique blend of discipline and strategic vision to Whitestone Resorts. A former member of the Indian national kickboxing team, Sharma also holds a BSc (Hons) from Lancaster University, UK. His dynamic leadership has been pivotal in elevating Whitestone Resorts to new heights in the hospitality industry.

Whitestone Resorts: A Benchmark of Excellence

Under Sharma's leadership, Whitestone Resorts has become synonymous with luxury and unparalleled guest experiences. Nestled in the Himalayan mountain valley, our resort is located in Prini, one of Manali's most prestigious areas, just 3 km from Manali town on Naggar Road. Surrounded by breathtaking snow-capped mountains and lush gardens, Whitestone Resort offers a unique combination of comfort, style, and local flavor.

Whitestone Resorts has earned several accolades, including the TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Award in 2020 and 2021. As a 4-star premium resort, we are renowned for our exceptional service, unmatched luxury, and the most in-demand views in Manali. Our commitment to luxury and tranquility sets us apart from other hotels in the region.

Expansion Plans

Amidst growing industry speculation, Whitestone Resorts confirms that their expansion is just a rumour. But we are constantly working our commitment to enhancing guest experiences and solidifying our position as a leader in the hospitality industry.

Recognition and Awards

Whitestone Resorts received WeddingWire Couples Choice Award in 2023 and 2024. Also, Trip Advisor Award in consecutively five times from 2019 to 2023. Moreover, it is recognised as the best resort in exotic location from Bookingjini.

Adding to his list of accolades, Sharma has also been recognized with a commendation letter from Amar Ujala as part of the Himachal High Flyers 2024. This commendation highlights his dedication to excellence and innovation in the hospitality sector.

About Whitestone Resorts

Whitestone Resorts offers an array of activities amidst the serene backdrop of the Himalayas. Our luxury mountain resort in Manali is designed to provide an exceptional blend of comfort, style, and local flavor. With our award-winning team, every moment of your stay is curated to be magical and unforgettable. Our motto, "Swaagat Dil Se," reflects our commitment to heartfelt hospitality.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit our website at www.whitestoneresorts.com.

Media Contact:

Whitestone Resorts

Email: info@whitestoneresorts.com

Phone: 9736888201

