Dolci's European-Inspired Cafe Culture Arrives at Lavelle Road & Cunningham Road

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: On 31st March, 2025, Monday, Dolci, a premium European-themed cafe opened its premium outlet in Lavelle Road and their flagship outlet in Cunningham Road, introducing a sophisticated new dining destination that marries European culinary excellence with warm Indian hospitality. Dolci's Premium outlet in Lavelle Road was inaugurated by Mr.DK Shivkumar, Mr. PC Mohan, and Mr. Harris. This follows the successful launch of their flagship store on Cunningham Road, which was inaugurated by Ms. Aarthi Krishnan.

Founded by Ms. Shipra Kumar, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate, Dolci has emerged as a ground-breaking addition to Bangalore's vibrant culinary landscape, offering an extensive menu of handcrafted delicacies. Today, under the leadership of Mr. Balaji - Co-founder, Executive Director, and CEO - and with the support of the Colaco family as Promoters, the brand is actively moving toward expansion, bringing the Dolci experience to a wider audience across the country.

Complementing its culinary offerings, Dolci introduces an artisanal beverage program that elevates the cafe experience. The carefully curated drink menu showcases a sophisticated range of coffee experiences, from traditional European-style espresso drinks to innovative specialty beverages. Highlights include the signature Popcorn Latte, a playful twist on the classic latte, and unique creations like the Caramel Island Espresso, which combines bold espresso with tropical pineapple and sweet caramel. The cafe offers multiple milk options including A2 Cow Milk, Soy Milk, and Almond Milk, catering to diverse dietary preferences. Beyond coffee, guests can indulge in craft granitas, vibrant smoothies, and specialty teas like the Blue Pea tea.

"Dolci represents the culmination of a dream to bring authentic European cafe culture to India while honouring our commitment to quality and innovation," said Mr. Balaji M, CEO of Dolci. "Our vision extends beyond just serving food - we're creating an experience that resonates with those seeking sophisticated dining options in a warm, welcoming atmosphere."

Dolci's distinctive Santorini-inspired design and open kitchen layout offer a captivating dining experience, showcasing both visual appeal and culinary artistry. The brand's dedication to excellence is evident in each dish, featuring artisanal pastries and traditional cuisine crafted with high-quality ingredients.

Dolci stands at the forefront of India's premium cafe culture, offering an unparalleled fusion of European culinary artistry and contemporary Indian hospitality. Established in 2008 in Bengaluru, this uber-upmarket cafe has grown into a sophisticated dining destination. Dolci creates an immersive dining experience that caters to both millennials and Gen Z through its extensive menu of handcrafted offerings. Under the strategic vision of its Director, Co-founder & CEO M Balaji, Dolci is expanding its signature experience across India, with plans to launch 50 outlets nationwide.

For more information, visit www.dolci.in.

