DoT Launches "5G and 6G Hackathon" and Plans WTSA Outreach Sessions

New Delhi [India], September 10: DoT has launched "5G and 6G Hackathon" along with WTSA Outreach sessions. This hackathon is aimed to identify and promote innovative applications relevant to India within the domains of 5G, 6G, and other emerging technologies. The participants can develop products and solutions related to 5G & 6G technology such as AI-driven Network Maintenance, 5G Broadcasts, Real Time Control of Advanced Drones, Multi-modal Interactive systems, Non-terrestrial Networks, Digital twins including use-case applications. This hackathon is open to individuals, students, start-ups, and academic institutions in India.

The Hackathon will be concluded in two phases in association with The AI SCHOOL a company based out of Hyderabad. First phase will be online evaluations. The selected applicants (proposed to be 30 teams of 2-4 members each, for each of the 3 locations) will be invited to further finetune and showcase their solution at the 30-hour Hackathon event (on 26th & 27th September 2024) at three physical locations of established 5G labs - one each in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Participants will present their solutions to the jury, receive feedback for further improvements, and have the chance to refine their ideas during the 30-hour duration.