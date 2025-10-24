Dr. Rishikesh Tewari Received Global Lifetime Achievement Honour at Oxford's World Leaders Summit 2025

VMPL

Oxford [UK], October 24: In a moment of great pride for Indian academia, renowned scholar and linguist Dr. Rishikesh Tewari received the "Lifetime Achievement Award in English Literature and Linguistics" at the 14th World Leaders Summit 2025, held on August 31, 2025, at the University of Oxford's Keble College (O'Reilly Theatre). The honour celebrates his decades-long contribution to English education, linguistic research, and literary scholarship.

Hosted by Global Empire Events Limited (UK), the World Leaders Summit is a prestigious global event that gathers leaders and innovators from over 40 countries, recognizing excellence across education, business, science, sustainability, and social innovation. Each year, the summit highlights individuals whose work has inspired transformation and advanced global progress in their respective fields.

Dr. Tewari, known for his exceptional contribution to the field of linguistics and English language teaching, has revolutionized communication training in India through his unique blend of traditional literary insight and modern pedagogy. As the founder of Rishi's English Club, a premier institute based in Kolkata, he has guided thousands of learners toward mastery in spoken English and soft skills. His continued academic service as a lecturer at Amity University has also strengthened his role as an influential educator shaping the future of Indian higher education.

According to the Jury Committee of the World Leaders Summit, Dr. Tewari's nomination stood out among an impressive list of international candidates. In its official statement, the committee lauded him for his visionary leadership, scholarly excellence, and lasting contribution to English literature and linguistics. The committee further noted that his dedication to inclusive education and his commitment to bridging classical linguistic traditions with modern communicative methods truly embody the spirit of global academic excellence the summit seeks to celebrate.

Dr. Tewari's recognition at Oxford marks a defining moment for India's academic community. His journey from a passionate educator in West Bengal to an internationally acclaimed scholar underscores the transformative power of education, innovation, and perseverance. The Lifetime Achievement Award is among the most prestigious honours conferred at the World Leaders Summit and is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated lifelong excellence and influence in their chosen domain.

The summit at Oxford witnessed the participation of dignitaries, educators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from around the world. The day-long event featured keynote sessions, leadership dialogues, and award presentations aimed at fostering collaboration and shaping the global discourse on education and leadership.

The World Leaders Summit, organized by Global Empire Events Limited with offices in London and Ludhiana, has emerged as a hallmark of global recognition and intellectual exchange. It serves as a platform for celebrating individuals who are leading with purpose and redefining excellence through education, innovation, and service to humanity.

Dr. Rishikesh Tewari received the Lifetime Achievement Award in English Literature and Linguistics at the 14th World Leaders Summit 2025 held at the University of Oxford. Dr Rishikesh is now confirmed as a title "International English author and new Indian English Author 2025".

