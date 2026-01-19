Duville Estates Acknowledged for Vision, Quality, and Design Leadership at The Economic Times Business Awards

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Duville Estates Private Limited, a distinguished real estate brand and the name behind the landmark 31-acre Riverdale micro-township in Kharadi, Pune, has been recognised with three prestigious honours at The Economic Times Business Awards. The recognition highlights the company's sustained focus on future-ready planning, disciplined execution, and design-led development across residential and commercial segments.

Duville Estates was honoured in the categories of Visionary Real Estate Development in Micro-Township, Excellence in Quality Processes & Delivery (Residential & Commercial), and Excellence in Design-Thinking Application (Residential & Commercial). Together, these accolades reflect the company's integrated approach to building large-scale urban environments that balance long-term planning, operational rigour, and thoughtful design.

The recognition for visionary development acknowledges the foresight with which Duville Estates and the Dubash family identified a rare 31-acre riverfront land parcel in Kharadi when this micro market was yet a green field. Conceived as a comprehensive micro-township, the 31-acre development was master planned to cater to the demands of differently sized homes that would straddle wide range of income and value. The hallmark of the master planning at Riverdale are the expansive riverfront and open city views available in the increasing dense urban corridor. Designed to function as a self-sustained ecosystem while remaining closely connected to Kharadi's business district, the development has steadily evolved into one of East Pune's most desirable riverfront addresses.

This vision is reinforced through robust quality processes embedded across every stage of development. From the engagement of experienced structural consultants and the deployment of specialised in-house construction and quality supervision teams to stringent material evaluations, safety systems, and sustainability practices, Duville Engineering has institutionalised a disciplined approach to execution. Underpinning this is the company's belief that design thinking shapes every decision guiding master planning, building orientation, elevation, circulation, spatial efficiency, and community movement. This philosophy is reflected in east-west aligned towers planned along the sun path, efficient zero-wastage layouts, all-corner residences, enhanced ventilation, and carefully planned balconies and shared spaces, resulting in developments that are efficient, sustainable, and designed for long-term liveability.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tushad B. Dubash, Director, Duville Estates, said, "Our approach goes beyond constructing buildings; it is about shaping environments that function seamlessly for the people who inhabit them. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to responsible planning, strong processes, and design-led development that stand the test of times. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on building with purpose, consistency, and a long-term perspective."

The evolving Riverdale micro-township remains central to this philosophy. Riverdale Heights offers contemporary high-rise living supported by thoughtfully curated amenities, while Riverdale Residences emphasises spacious planning and comfort-driven layouts. Riverdale Suites addresses compact and efficient living formats, and Riverdale Grove introduces a mix of residential typologies that cater to diverse lifestyle needs within a green, neighbourhood-oriented setting.

Anchoring the township's premium offering, Riverdale Grand represents Duville Estates most refined residential living within Riverdale. Envisioned as an exclusive 3BHK gated community, it is designed with an emphasis on sustainability, architectural detailing, and elevated living experiences. Riverdale Grand combines expansive layouts, enhanced privacy, and carefully considered materials to deliver residences that align with discerning urban lifestyles.

Complementing the residential ecosystem, Duville Melava Avenue, and Duville Melava High-street, form one of the most impressive retail high-street establishments in all of east Pune. Designed to enhance accessibility and everyday convenience, Melava supports both community interaction and economic activity, reinforcing the township's integrated character.

With its continued emphasis on thoughtful planning, robust processes, and design-driven development, Duville Estates is strengthening Riverdale as a cohesive micro-township that brings together living, working, and community engagement within a well-considered urban environment.

About Duville Estates

Duville Estates is a renowned real estate developer operating in Mumbai and Pune. Recognized for delivering high-quality residential and commercial properties, the company is committed to redefining urban living through exceptional building design, modern amenities, and a customer-first approach. The company has been responsible for transforming the urban landscape through the creation and delivery of benchmarks in the markets it operates in.

Its 'Design-Thinking' processes and application reflect its commitment and planning that goes into the building elevation design, the master plan and the residential community design that deliver exceedingly well-planned residential developments. The 'Design-Thinking' process also reflects the research and customer need by delivering zero-wastage apartments and the lifestyle amenities that are substantive of its customer-first approach.

Driven by the core values of ethics, trust, and transparency, Duville Estates focuses on exceeding customer expectations. Its flagship 31-acre micro-township, Riverdale, exemplifies this vision with the delivery of completed projects such as Riverdale Heights, Riverdale Residences, and Riverdale Suites, as well as upcoming projects like Riverdale Grove and Riverdale Grand.

Duville Estates adopts a methodical approach towards Sustainability with the 1st phase of Riverdale having achieved an IGBC Gold Certification and the 2nd phase being awarded a Platinum Certification by ASSOCHAM - GEM (Green Energy Management), the highest green building certification, making it one of the very few Five-Star Pre-Certified residential projects in Pune.

