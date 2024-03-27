Ecom Delivery Franchise Launches Innovative Logistics Solutions for E-commerce Businesses in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 27: Ecom Delivery Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions for the Indian retail and e-commerce industry, launches franchise innovative services designed to enhance the productivity of businesses of all sizes in the digital age.

Founded in 2014 by veterans Vanket Saye Shivaram And K Uttam Jana, with decades of experience, Ecom Delivery offers a unique advantage: a nationwide network facilitating both home delivery and convenient Store Pick-up and return options, enhancing customer experience and optimising costs.

Pan-India Reach through Advanced Technology

Ecom Delivery leverages cutting-edge technology and automation to provide one-stop logistics solutions across 29 states and six union territories. The company's extensive network covers over 1100 cities and towns, serving 18,600+ pin codes throughout India.

Its flagship service, Ecom Delivery Logistics Services, caters to the entire logistics journey, from first-mile pickup and processing to last-mile delivery, including efficient reverse logistics and returns management.

Empowering Businesses Through Innovation

Ecom's Ecom Fulfilment Services (EFS) offers a complete suite of supply chain, storage, and fulfilment solutions. At the same time, Ecom Digital Services (EDS) utilises its vast network to provide e-KYC, cash collection, and document management services to various industries.

The platform's Delivery prioritises integrity, commitment, openness, respect, and passion in all interactions with its customers, partners, and employees. Its vision is to create a future where e-commerce delivery is not just fast and reliable but also environmentally friendly and socially responsible.

Ecom's Purpose: -

Technology-Driven Solutions: Ecom Delivery utilises AI, real-time tracking, and data analytics to ensure efficient and precise delivery operations.

Scalability and Flexibility: The platform's solutions cater to every kind of business, be it from startups to large enterprise.

Ecom Delivery Logistics is committed to empowering e-commerce businesses by launching innovative and streamlined logistics solutions, paving the way for success in the digital age.

For more information, please visit:- www.ecomdelivery.in

Contact Details: -

Call on - +91 9899011597

Timing - 10 am to 5 pm

