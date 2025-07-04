Edtech leader Toprankers launches Lighthouse, a new personalised mentorship platform for students and parents

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 4: Toprankers, one of India's leading ed-tech platforms guiding students toward careers beyond engineering and medicine, is proud to announce the launch of its newest initiative, Lighthouse, today, July 4, 2025.

At its core, Lighthouse by Toprankers is an intrapersonal mentorship ecosystem, combining the best of human guidance and AI-driven insights. It is built to enhance not only academic performance but also critical life skills by strengthening a student's Emotional Quotient (EQ), Adversity Quotient (AQ), and Intelligence Quotient (IQ). The tailor-made mentorship programme will help students unlock their full potential through structured feedback, empathetic advice, and goal-focused planning, enabling better decision-making, personal growth, and long-term success.

"Our students don't just need academic coaching--they need holistic mentoring that prepares them for life," said Karan Mehta, Co-founder of Toprankers. "Lighthouse is our response to what both students and parents have been asking for: clarity, structure, and support throughout the exam prep journey. By combining expert mentors with smart AI-based tracking, we're helping learners perform better, think clearer, and grow faster."

Lighthouse also brings parents into the conversation, offering them monthly, balanced updates on their child's academic and personal development. In addition, parents will receive decision-support mentoring, helping them make informed and thoughtful choices for their child's educational path.

With its launch, Lighthouse marks a significant shift in how mentorship is perceived and delivered in India's competitive exam landscape. It's not just about scoring higher, it's about growing stronger, emotionally and intellectually, every step of the way.

The launch of Lighthouse adds a powerful new dimension to the Toprankers House of Brands, which already includes some of the most trusted names in entrance exam preparation. These include LegalEdge by Toprankers (India's No.1 platform for law entrance coaching), Supergrads by Toprankers (IPMAT and management entrance prep), Judiciary Gold by Toprankers (Judiciary exam preparation), CreativEdge by Toprankers (for design and architecture entrances), and Udaan by Toprankers (career counselling and school engagement programmes). With over ten lakh students taught and a strong track record of success across competitive fields, Toprankers is redefining how India learns.

With their 50th offline centre launched in Bangalore and expanding its impact across digital and hybrid formats, Toprankers remains committed to student-first innovation. The launch of Lighthouse on 4th July 2025 is yet another step in delivering not just academic results, but empowered, self-aware individuals who are ready for life beyond exams.

Toprankers is India's leading institution for career counseling and entrance exam preparation, specializing in careers beyond engineering and medicine offering comprehensive preparation programs for students pursuing unconventional career paths in both undergraduate and postgraduate categories. Our courses cover a wide range of fields, including law, architecture, design, commerce, humanities, and management, through both online and offline classrooms.

With a robust presence across India, Toprankers operates 50 regional centers in 25 cities, providing exceptional classroom education. With over 12k+ selections in India's top national institutes and 10 lakh+ social media family, Toprankers continues to set the standard for excellence in test preparation, empowering students to achieve their academic goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)