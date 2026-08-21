Security tightened at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over anti-reservation protest

Security has been heightened at Jantar Mantar here in view of a proposed protest against caste-based reservation, with additional police personnel deployed in the area, police sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, some people gathered at the protest site in the morning, but they were immediately removed by the police as no permission had been granted for holding the demonstration.

Security personnel have been deployed at key points around Jantar Mantar and barricades have been put in place to prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources said.

Police personnel are also keeping a close watch on movement towards the protest site and are checking people entering the area, they added.

The sources said the police are maintaining strict vigil and will not allow any gathering without prior permission.

The protest was called by "Reservation Hatao Andolan", an Instagram-based page. The digital campaign subsequently called for a physical, anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.