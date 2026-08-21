Hy-Tech Engineers IPO: Valuations, growth outlook make analysts bullish

The Rs 136-crore Hy-Tech Engineers ' initial public offer ( IPO ) has garnered positive reviews from brokerages given its valuations and strong position in the precision engineering plus hydraulic fittings space. The offer is slated to open on Monday, August 24, and close on Thursday, August 27.

The grey market premium for the offer appears robust. As of August 21, Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing price is estimated at Rs 75, up 41.51 per cent from the offer price.

Hy-Tech Engineers is engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of hydraulic fittings catering to diverse industrial applications, with over four decades of operational experience in the hydraulics industry.

As of March 31, 2026, its portfolio consists of more than 11,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of hydraulic fittings, serving diverse application needs across industries such as construction machinery, automotive, farming machinery, injection moulding machines and hydraulic systems. The company operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model across both domestic and international markets.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of ₹60 crore and an offer for sale of ₹76 crore. The price band for the offer is set issue price band at ₹50 to ₹53 per share.

Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 283 shares and multiples thereof.

The fresh proceeds raised will be used for funding the capital expenditure requirements towards procurement of machinery and equipment for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit-I; repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by their company; and general corporate purposes.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Review

Analysts largely recommend applying to the offer from a long-term perspective.

Anand Rathi analysts said that Hy-Tech Engineers, at the upper end of the price band, is valued at a P/E of 22.25x FY26 earnings and an EV/EBITDA of 12.15x, implying a post-issue market capitalization of ₹5,027 million.

"While the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the hydraulic fittings industry, the issue appears reasonably valued considering its growth prospects and established market presence. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe - Long Term" rating to the IPO," it said.

Meanwhile, Master Capital Services highlighted Hy-Tech Engineers' strong position in the precision engineering plus hydraulic fittings segment, with backward-integrated manufacturing capabilities. According to the brokerage, Hy-Tech Engineers seems well placed to scale its infrastructure for the rising domestic and international demand. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity, it advised.

New Berry Capitals Private Limited is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.