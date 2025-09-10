Executive Coach and Author Smita Das Jain's Leading With Words, a Breakthrough Guide to Leadership Communication, is Out Now

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 10: Award-winning Executive Coach, Personal Empowerment Life Coach and Author Smita Das Jain announces the release of her fifth book, Leading With Words: How to Inspire, Influence and Drive Success as a Transformative Leader, brought out by Srishti Publishers & Distributors.

Positioned at the intersection of leadership and communication, the book fills a crucial gap in the professional development space. While there are many titles on leadership and several on communication, Leading With Words is among the first to combine both. The book recognises that today's leaders cannot succeed without the ability to articulate vision, inspire teams, and influence stakeholders with clarity.

The book equips readers with practical strategies on:

* Communicating with confidence in meetings, presentations, and high-stakes conversations

* Building influence through assertive yet non-violent communication

* Crafting compelling messages across formats, from email to public speaking

* Navigating change management, crisis situations, and cross-cultural interactions

* Leveraging listening as a powerful leadership tool

The book carries a foreword by Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai, bestselling author of the Corporate Chanakya series, and endorsements from Shantanu Chakravartty (CEO and Director, WHSmith India), Sundeep Singh (Managing Director, Accenture Strategy & Consulting), and Nishant Shekhar (MD & Partner at a leading global management consulting company), underscoring its relevance at the highest levels of corporate leadership. Readers can explore more about Leading With Words here.

Smita Das Jain brings a rare blend of corporate insight and coaching expertise. An alumna of SRCC and IIM Indore, she draws on over 18 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience to enrich her coaching practice. An ICF-PCC accredited Executive Coach, she has delivered nearly 2,500 hours of one-on-one coaching, guiding more than 300 middle, senior, and CXO-level professionals across 12 countries to communicate with confidence, lead with impact, and grow or reinvent meaningful careers they love, without second-guessing themselves. Learn more about Smita's Empower Your EDGE coaching services here.

In addition to her coaching, Smita is a three-time TEDx speaker and an award-winning author of four previous books, as well as co-author of the Tony Robbins-endorsed New York Times bestseller, Cracking the Rich Code: Vol 12. Her work has been featured on national television and in leading publications, and she is recognised as one of the leading executive coaches in Asia.

Speaking on the launch, Smita said:

"Leaders are often told to have vision, but vision without clear words rarely travels. This book is my attempt to ensure that no professional loses influence or opportunity because they could not find the right words at the right time."

Readers can order their copy of Leading With Words here.

For media inquiries or to request an interview with Smita Das Jain, please reach out at smitadjain@lifecoachsmitadjain.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)