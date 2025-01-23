Experience Every Mother's Story with Kenko Eggs' New Brand Film

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: If the words 'Trust and Care' had a name, nothing would be more appropriate than 'Mother.' The one who would go to any extent to provide the best for you, whose love is selfless, whose care knows no bounds, and whom you can trust blindly throughout your life. Now, imagine a brand that assures you of the same care and trust as a mother.

OVO Farms has recently launched its brand film for Kenko EggsConceptualized by , which has paved the way to prominence. With a heartwarming approach celebrating the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child, the brand film highlights its commitment to delivering freshness, transparency, and the best quality through every egg. Conceptualized by Digitale, a creative agency, the film portrays Kenko Eggs as a mother's love packed safely - ensuring care and delivering the perfect nutrition for your family.

Kenko offers three unique variants: Immuno, Hi-Pro, and Brown Eggs, all delivering guaranteed freshness and superior nutrition with the perfect blend of carotenoids and selenium in each. The film emphasizes the brand's hygienic, premium packaging and highlights its unique imprinted shelf date on each egg, making Kenko one of the trailblazing FMCG brands in India to introduce this feature. Today, every brand is associated with sustainability, but the approach is what makes the difference. This sustainable approach is the key ingredient behind Kenko's premium yet safe packaging, which has been curated through recycled water bottles. Here, Kenko has achieved another milestone.

The film opens with a simple yet relatable visual: a mother waking up early to do the household chores and opening the fridge, revealing Kenko Eggs inside. Through glimpses of everyday routines, the film establishes a sense of familiarity and drives home the essence of trust through the eyes of a mother. The message is clear: with every nutritious meal, Kenko delivers the same care and love that mothers provide for their children.

One of the standout moments in the film is a nostalgic nod to the game "Kis Haath Mein Anda?" - inspired by all the mother-child tales in which mothers wholeheartedly encourage their kids to eat nutritious food by inviting them to play various games. The film's portrayal of this game, spanning the mother-child bond from childhood to adulthood, symbolizes Kenko Eggs as a mother's love and care that remain eternal over the years.

"Nowadays, people are conscious about what they consume. That's where OVO Farms takes the lead with Kenko by providing eggs with guaranteed freshness and rich essential nutrients," said Samarendra Mishra, Co-Founder & CEO of OVO Farms.

In light of recent controversies surrounding food safety, consumers have become increasingly concerned about packaged health essentials. Today's consumers demand clean and ethical food products, ensuring 100% transparency. Kenko addresses this by being free from antibiotic residues and synthetic preservatives, making it a trusted FMCG brand.

"Today, consumers want a product that also promises peace of mind. Post this observation, we took this angle for our brand film," said Suman Haldar, Head of Sales & Marketing at OVO Farms.

Watch the brand film here: Adding Eggstra Happiness to Every Moment | Kenko Eggs

The release of the brand film offers a fresh take on food advertising in the FMCG sector. With its heartfelt narrative, Kenko resonates with a story that feels like your own. As the brand embarks on this journey, it aims to achieve more milestones and secure its place as a trusted household name. By prioritizing food safety, hygiene, and transparency, Kenko Eggs sets a new benchmark for the industry, inspiring trust and care in every home.

