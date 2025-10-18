Expert Spreads Awareness on Metabolically Healthy vs Unhealthy Obesity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: Today we live in an era where one of the most significant health concerns is obesity. It is a very alarming health condition but is often overlooked due to unawareness about the condition and how it can drastically change the health and daily life of a person. There are two types of obesity: Metabolically healthy and Metabolically unhealthy obesity. Experts say that if a person understands about these two types of obesity this can reshape how to address the obesity related health risks.

A well-known bariatric surgeon in Jalandhar, Dr. Amit Sood, emphasizes that spreading awareness about metabolic health is crucial to preventing life-threatening diseases. Factors such as blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure play a vital role in maintaining the body's internal balance. Individuals who manage to keep these parameters within normal ranges despite being overweight are considered metabolically healthy, whereas

What is the Hidden fact about Obesity?

Even if a person seems to be overweight if he/she maintains a balanced metabolic profile. They are pretty much immune to risk from obese conditions on the other hand a metabolically unhealthy person can experience insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormonal imbalances, which may lead to increased risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and fatty liver.

Being metabolically healthy requires a lot of hard work and discipline, over time and lifestyle habits poor diets can make a metabolic health person unhealthy. so regular monitoring is much needed.

Beyond the Number on the Scale

The traditional way of defining obesity is by Body Mass Index (BMI), but BMI do not provide complete information about the health of a person, the metabolic health of a person is defined by the vital element of body such as blood sugar, cholesterol, blood sugar, organ functionality etc. if a person keep those under control and even if he/she gain few extra BMI, will be considered as metabolically healthy so we can say that the metabolic health is beyond the number on the scale.

"Focusing only on weight can be misleading. It's metabolic health, not just body size that truly determines long-term wellbeing," says the expert.

He also adds to this that early identification of imbalances in the metabolism can prevent serious diseases before they reach a risky level.

How to Raise Public Awareness about obesity?

The public has a great lack of understanding when it comes to metabolic health, and the majority of people are content with weight or BMI as the sole fitness measure. The specialists are of the opinion that bringing in awareness campaigns and preventive health programs can be instrumental in narrowing the gap.

* When the average person becomes informed about the metabolism aspect of obesity and the health effects of it, a healthcare organization can be:

* Motivated regular screen tests for blood sugar, lipid levels and blood pressure for early metabolic risk diagnosis.

* Nurturing healthy lifestyle behaviors including a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and stress management.

* Breaking of the ice and annihilating the misconceptions around obesity through the refocusing of the public eye from the surface to the core which is health.

* Allowing individuals to have the power to choose wisely the kinds of foods they eat, the type of exercises they do, and the frequency of medical check-ups to be taken.

* Engagement in preventive healthcare initiatives that have metabolic fitness as one of public health objectives to be considered.

A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Experts says that for a healthier lifestyle and risk free future hardworks and discipline in maintaining one's body and internal organs is very necessary, that means focusing on weight reduction to metabolic wellness.

"The real goal should be to improve metabolic fitness," says Dr. Sood. "When the metabolism works efficiently, other aspects of health naturally follow."

The complete healthcare outcome depends on long term lifestyle management instead of short team weight loss. The primary goal of a person should be in improving the energy process, hormones regulation and controlling inflammations and the core metabolic health elements

