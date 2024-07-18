Farhan and Shibani Akhtar Collaborate with Nu Republic: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Partnership

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Nu Republic, the trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its disruptive "wear-tech" products, has dropped its exclusive behind the scenes video of its partnership with the dynamic duo, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. Youtube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IlNMU5EHNo Nu Republic is on a mission to challenge the monochromatic world of wear-tech, challenge the status quo and establish wear-tech as a fashion accessory, a form of self-expression. Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic, expressed his excitement, stating, "Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar embody the ethos of Nu Republic through their multifaceted accomplishments. I'm excited that Nu Republic is raising the bar, with our collaboration with Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Akhtar. We're not just dropping cool wear tech products; we're establishing the #nucodeofcool."

A Perfect Synergy: Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Farhan Akhtar said "I'm excited to partner with Nu Republic on its mission to firmly plant its flag at the intersection of music, style & technology. These wear-tech products are born to be stylish and Nu Republic's refreshing approach to this industry is inspiring. Look forward as we establish the #nucodeofcool!"

Innovation and Style: "As the face of Nu Republic, I am immensely proud to be a part of a brand that's disrupting the fashion wear-tech landscape. Nu Republic's wear-tech products are bold, dominant, and awe-inspiring, embodying a trailblazing spirit that empowers self-expression" added Shibani Akhtar.

Shared Values and Vision: The collaboration is built on shared values of creativity, quality, and forward-thinking. Both Farhan and Shibani have always championed projects that push the envelope and bring fresh perspectives. With Nu Republic, they aim to inspire and empower individuals to embrace the future of fashion and technology.

Nu Republic has been leading the way in delivering cutting-edge designs tailored for Gen Z consumers. From its award-winning Transform X® earbuds to the recently launched Cyberstud® Spin-India's first earbuds in the form of a fidget spinner-Nu Republic continues to create head-turning products for its fans.

Behind the Scenes: The decision to join hands with Nu Republic was rooted in a shared passion for music,fashion and disruption. Farhan and Shibani were impressed by Nu Republic's vision of making high tech affordable and high style attainable.

Looking Ahead: As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar dazzle the screen in this latest TVC with their undeniable charm, their final call out in the video- 'You Have to Have to Have them' infuses the scene with a dynamic energy, illuminating the irresistible appeal of Nu Republic's cool wear-tech products.

This partnership promises to bring exciting new developments in the wear tech industry. Farhan and Shibani Akhtar, alongside Nu Republic, are poised to introduce a range of products that will redefine the way technology is integrated into daily life. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking collaboration.

Nu Republic, is a trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its disruptive "wear-tech" products - wireless audio, watches. earbuds and speakers, and innovative charging solutions. Backed by our product disruptions, we have firmly planted our flag at the intersection of electronics, music, and fashion.

Through our fashion-first design philosophy. We've successfully redefined the playing field by making high-style attainable, and high-tech affordable. Nu Republic counts dynamic power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar as its brand endorsers.

Nu Republic today is a global brand bringing in the style and pushing boundaries far and wide. We are committed to disruption, counter-culture and self-expression. We continue to partner with influencers, pioneers, and brands who embody our values and forge their own path.

Nu Republic is promoted by NuWorld Retail Private Limited - privately held company based in Gurgaon, Haryana. Our products are available through a variety of distribution channels globally The company's website can be found at www.nurepublic.co.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)