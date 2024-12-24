"Fentiro Don't Drink And Ride Rally" attracts cream of Superbikers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: The second edition of the 'Fentiro Don't Drink & Ride Gentlemen Rally' saw a bevy of super bikes vrooming around the streets of Mumbai spreading an important social message.

In the middle of a festive season, the rally on Sunday urged the Mumbaikars and the bike loving public around India to not "drink and ride."

Kunal Sarmalkar and Carl Sequeira, with the support of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, organized the event alongside Seven Islands HOG Chapter and Wings Group of Companies.

The rally was also a visual treat for the bike aficionados with the likes of Harley-Davidson, BMW, Ducati, Triumph Owners lining up the Mumbai roads. The theme of the rally was to dress up like Gentlemen and ride in the same manner.

The bikers rode on a planned route from Bandra Reclamation Sea Link to the Domestic Airport and back to Wings Sports Centre in Bandra.

"The idea once again is not only to share the message of 'Don't Drink & Ride' but also other messages of Road Safety awareness," said the organizers in a release.

This rally was flagged off by Arun Samuel, Chairman of Wings Group of Companies and Sarmalkar.

Sajay Moolankodan, organizer of the 'Fentiro Don't Drink and Ride Rally' and Chairman of CaSa de Spirits, thanked Shinde among others for the unwavering support.

"It is Great to see such a huge response from Super Bike owners coming to participate from all over Mumbai in this safety rally. A big thank you to Honorable Dy. Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde and Kunal Sarmalkar for promoting and supporting this initiative, along with Arun Samuel," said Moolankodan

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)