Fharmacy Bazaar Expands Its Digital Franchise Network Across India

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28: Fharmacy Bazaar Digital, a leader in the e-Pharmacy and retail omni-channel sector, is taking bold steps to expand its footprint across India. Backed by over three decades of experience in the food and edible oil industry, the company is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a strong focus on accessibility and affordability, Fharmacy Bazaar aims to transform the healthcare and FMCG landscape for millions of Indian households.

Fharmacy Bazaar currently operates 20 omni-channel retail stores in Eastern India and has announced ambitious plans to expand to 200 stores by the end of 2027. Additionally, the company is launching a Digital Franchisee Network, targeting 500 digital franchisees by 2030. This initiative not only aims to enhance the availability of affordable healthcare products but also provides lucrative opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. The company's robust digital infrastructure, which includes its e-commerce platform www.pharmacybazar.in and mobile apps for Android and iOS, ensures seamless access to healthcare products for customers nationwide.

In the FMCG sector, Fharmacy Bazaar has established itself as a trusted name with its popular King's Coin edible oil brand, which has become a household staple. Expanding its portfolio, the company now offers Soya Chunks and Instant Noodles, catering to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. This diversification demonstrates Fharmacy Bazaar's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable products across multiple categories.

To support its growth and expansion plans, Fharmacy Bazaar's board has approved an SME IPO, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. The IPO will help the company raise the necessary capital to fuel its ambitious vision of becoming a household name in both healthcare and FMCG sectors. With its innovative approach, strong legacy, and commitment to community empowerment, Fharmacy Bazaar is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry.

For more information, visit www.pharmacybazar.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)