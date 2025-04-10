RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Axar Patel wins the toss, elects to field first in Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals remain the only undefeated team in IPL 2025 so far, securing victories in all three of their opening matches under the impressive leadership of new skipper Axar Patel.
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: As the top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take each other on today in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans await an exhilarating match between the underdogs of IPL 2025. Axar Patel won the toss and deeicded to bowl first against RCB tonight.
Axar Patel’s unbeaten Delhi Capitals will take on Patidar’s fiery Challengers at 7:30 PM IST today as both teams race for the top spot this Indian Premier League season.
Delhi Capitals remain the only undefeated team in IPL 2025 so far, securing victories in all three of their opening matches under the impressive leadership of new skipper Axar Patel. In their latest encounter, they claimed a 25-run win over Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2025: RCB vs DC Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.
Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma.
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Faf Du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Substitute: Mohit Sharma.
RCB vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7 PM IST today.
RCB vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RCB vs DC match with English commentary
RCB vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
7:35 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs from the first over!
Over Summary 0 0 4wd 1 1 0 0; RCB 7/0 after 1 over; Virat Kohli 1 (1) Phil Salt 1 (5)
Mitchell Starc begins the attack
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a swing and a miss.
Ball 5 - Salt pushes towards point but no run.
Ball 4 - Kohli gets off the mark with a single.
Ball 3 - A high bouncer runs for FOUR above KL Rahul. It is followed by a push towards point for a single.
Ball 2 - He blocks the next ball coming onto him.
Ball 1 - Salt pushes towards long off but no run.
7:15 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball as the anticipation build up in Bengaluru
7:09 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Axar Patel wins the toss!
DC skipper Axar Patel has won the toss in Bengaluru and has decided to bowl first against hosts RCB on the night
6:55 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 5 minutes away from the toss in Bengaluru as the team winning the toss would like to chase the game tonight.
6:49 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-Head stats!
RCB vs DC Overall H2H:
Total matches played: 31
RCB won: 19
DC won: 11
N/R: 1
6:39 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE UPDATES: RCB seeking 1st win at home!
RCB too are coming into the tie with some good form with a high-scoring win against Mumbai last time around.
6:19 PM
IPL 2025 | RCB vs DC LIVE UPDATES: DC look to continue perfect run!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC in Bengaluru. DC look to maintain their 100% record this season as they take on RCB away from home. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST