First IPO Under GIFT City's IFSC Regime - DRHP Filed; Executive Education Platform Leads the Charge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: XED, a global executive education platform that partners with Ivy League and other world-renowned global academic institutions to bring cutting-edge leadership programs to senior business leaders, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) ahead of a proposed IPO to be listed on the NSE International Exchange at GIFT City.

This proposed listing marks a significant milestone for the executive education sector - both for India and globally - signaling growing investor interest in outcomes-focused, cross-border learning ecosystems designed for the C-suite.

Over the last 10 years, XED has worked with over 15 of the world's most respected academic institutions to deliver executive learning programs that are high-touch, immersive, and tailored for CXOs and senior business leaders across industries. Its portfolio includes deep engagements with institutions such as Cornell University, Said Business School, University of Oxford, University of Michigan Ross School of Business, Indian School of Business, University of Virginia Darden School of Business, and Carnegie Mellon University among others.

A Platform Built for Transformation-First Learning

Unlike conventional online learning players, XED's approach combines global academic rigour with on-ground execution in key international markets - creating a unique model that goes beyond certifications. From AI leadership to strategic transformation, each program is designed with direct inputs from academia, industry, and boardroom-level insight.

XED serves a rapidly growing global market of senior executives seeking contextual, future-forward learning to stay competitive in an increasingly uncertain world. Programs are currently delivered for participants across India, Africa, Europe, the GCC, Far East, and USA, with an expanding footprint of in-person, hybrid, and application-based modules.

First IPO at GIFT City

The DRHP filing positions XED, a world leader in executive education, to become the first Indian company to pursue an IPO via GIFT City - a move designed to attract global investors aligned with its vision of creating a cross-border category leader in executive education.

With international capital access, regulatory flexibility, and a maturing investor base, GIFT City is increasingly becoming the preferred launchpad for Indian companies seeking strategic global scale.

Elevating the Global Talent Equation

XED's upcoming IPO aligns with its next phase of growth - scaling its partnerships, deepening global faculty access, and expanding into newer executive verticals such as sustainability, AI governance, board leadership, and digital transformation.

Recent partnerships, including the Oxford General Management Program, Cornell Chief AI Officer Program, University of Virginia Darden CEO Program, the Oxford Senior Executive Leadership Programme, and the Carnegie Mellon Supply Chain Leadership Program, illustrate XED's stronghold in boardroom-relevant learning designed to solve enterprise-scale challenges.

"This IPO isn't just a capital event - it's a strategic inflection point for the entire executive education space. We're building a category where deep learning, global faculty access, individual learning goals and enterprise context intersect. The DRHP filing is just the beginning," said John Kallelil, Managing Director, XED Executive Development Limited.

"Our forthcoming listing in GIFT city is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation. We're confident that this milestone will enable us to access new capital streams and further establish our presence in the global market," said Piyush Agrawal, CFO, XED Executive Development Limited.

The equity issuance is being led by Global Horizons Capital Advisors (IFSC) Private Limited, a registered investment banker with IFSCA, acting as the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue. This milestone will position Global Horizons as the first investment banker to lead-manage an equity issuance in IFSC jurisdiction, charting an untraveled path and creating a precedent for the market.

Abhishek Kaushik, CEO of Global Horizons Capital Advisors, added: "As the first company to undertake equity issuance under this regime, XED's initiative reflects bold strategic foresight. Their decision to raise capital via GIFT IFSC sends a strong signal to Indian and international companies about the growing maturity and credibility of the GIFT IFSC ecosystem."

About XED

XED is a global executive education powerhouse built at the intersection of leadership, deep-rooted vision, and brilliant execution capability. For over 10 years, it has been the trusted learning partner for 20,000+ global CXOs and aspiring leaders - delivering enterprise-wide transformation across sectors.

Its programs are developed in collaboration with globally top-ranked global academic institutions, including Ivy League institutions, and are engineered to drive strategic clarity, execution excellence, and future-ready leadership at scale. While participants enroll from 25+ countries, XED has successfully deployed transformation teams across North America, India and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Far East. XED represents a new generation of globally integrated, intellectually serious, and structurally sound companies emerging from India.

The proposed issue is open only to eligible non-resident Indian and foreign nationals, as per Indian Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754480/XED_Logo.jpg

