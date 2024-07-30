fischer FAZ II Plus: Revolutionizing Anchoring for Critical Infrastructure

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30: The fischer bolt anchor FAZ II Plus sets a new benchmark for anchoring solutions, offering exceptional tensile strength, versatility with European standard approvals. This innovative steel anchor is engineered for the highest demands, ensuring robust and reliable performance across a variety of challenging applications. With its impressive capabilities, the FAZ II Plus is an indispensable tool in sectors like Railways, Tunnels, Airports, Highways, Renewable Energy projects, Energy & Industries. Speaking about the groundbreaking capabilities of the FAZ II Plus, fischer India MD, Mayank Kalra, highlighted the anchor's unparalleled performance and adaptability. "The FAZ II Plus represents a significant leap forward in anchoring technology. Its high tensile strength, combined with easy and quick installation, makes it a game-changer for numerous critical infrastructure projects. We are proud to offer a product that meets the stringent demands of modern construction and engineering. The FAZ II Plus is more than just an anchor--it's a cornerstone of modern engineering, offering unparalleled performance and reliability for projects that shape the future. "

Key Advantages of FAZ II Plus

1. High Tensile Strength: The new European Technical Assessment (ETA) significantly increases the tensile strengths of the FAZ II Plus. This enhancement allows for fewer fixing points and anchors, optimizing the overall construction process.

2. Wide Range of Approvals: Equipped with numerous approval certificates for different substrate materials, including concrete C12/15 to C80/90, steel fiber concrete, and solid sand-lime brick, the FAZ II Plus is versatile and suitable for various applications and environments.

3. Dynamic Load Capabilities: The FAZ II Plus is approved for dynamic loads for diameters M16 to M24, making it perfect for applications that involve lifting platforms, conveyor belts, and pumps. The fast installation process ensures an immediately loadable fixing point, ideal for dynamic applications with low load cycles.

4. Quick and Easy Assembly: The FAZ II Plus simplifies installation by eliminating the need for drill hole cleaning for diameters ranging from M8 to M24. This not only speeds up the process but also ensures a more efficient and hassle-free setup.

5. Fire Safety: The ETA evaluation, along with other test reports (RWS, ZTV, ETK), ensures that the FAZ II Plus can handle high loads even in case of fire, providing an additional layer of safety in critical infrastructure.

6. Long Service Life: An external independent assessment confirms the service life of anchorages up to 120 years, making the FAZ II Plus a reliable choice for long-lasting construction projects.

7. Seismic Load Absorption: The FAZ II Plus can absorb high seismic loads of performance category C1 and C2 for diameters M10 to M24, both with and without the use of the filling disc FFD at installation. This feature is crucial for structures in earthquake-prone areas.

8. Versatile Functionality: Suitable for pre-positioned and push-through installation, as well as stand-off installation thanks to its long thread, the FAZ II Plus offers flexible application options. The variable anchorage depths allow for millimeter-accurate adjustment to the loads.

Transforming Key Segments with FAZ II Plus

1. Railways: The FAZ II Plus ensures the secure anchoring of railings, cable trays, and other critical components, enhancing the safety and reliability of railway infrastructure. "Our product's ability to handle heavy loads and dynamic forces makes it perfect for railways, ensuring long-term stability and safety," said Kalra.

2. Tunnels: With its high tensile strength and fire safety approvals, the FAZ II Plus is ideal for securing structural elements in tunnel construction, providing long-term stability and safety. Kalra added, "In tunnel construction, the FAZ II Plus's performance under extreme conditions sets it apart from other solutions."

3. Airports: The quick and efficient installation process of the FAZ II Plus makes it suitable for dynamic applications in airports, such as lifting platforms and conveyor systems, ensuring operational efficiency and safety. "Airports demand reliability and speed, and the FAZ II Plus delivers on both fronts," noted Kalra.

4. Highways: The ability to handle high loads and seismic forces makes the FAZ II Plus perfect for highway infrastructure, including guard rails, signposts, and other critical installations. "Highway safety is paramount, and the FAZ II Plus ensures robust and secure installations," emphasized Kalra.

5. Renewable Energy Projects: The long service life and high load-bearing capacity of the FAZ II Plus make it an excellent choice for anchoring components in renewable energy projects, such as wind turbines and solar panel arrays. "Renewable energy projects benefit greatly from the FAZ II Plus's durability and reliability," said Kalra.

6. Energy and Industries: The FAZ II Plus provides robust anchoring solutions for heavy machinery, pumps, and other industrial equipment, ensuring stability and safety in energy and industrial sectors. Kalra stated, "In the energy and industrial sectors, the FAZ II Plus is indispensable for maintaining operational integrity and safety."

The fischer FAZ II Plus bolt anchor is a powerful and flexible solution designed to meet the highest demands in various critical infrastructure applications. Its high tensile strength, wide range of approvals, and ease of installation make it a top choice for engineers and construction professionals. Whether it's for railways, tunnels, airports, highways, renewable energy projects, or industrial applications, the FAZ II Plus ensures reliable, long-lasting, and safe anchoring solutions.

