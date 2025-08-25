Flask Lady Dr. Urvashi Mittal Receives Inspiring Leaders Award 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 25: Dr. Urvashi Mittal, fondly known as the 'Flask Lady,' was honored with the Inspiring Leaders Award 2025 in the Social Worker category for her tireless efforts in promoting the 'Water to Save' and 'No to Plastic Bottle' campaign. Celebrity cricketer Harbhajan Singh presented the award at the Times Applaud event held at Hotel Ginger in Mumbai on August 23, 2025.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Mittal emphasized that every recognition serves as motivation to continue working towards the cause. She stressed the significance of cumulative efforts, highlighting how simple actions like carrying steel flasks can reduce plastic bottle production and consumption.

Dr. Mittal expressed concern about the alarming rate of environmental degradation, citing the excessive harnessing of natural resources, plastic pollution, and soil degradation. She urged individuals to take drastic steps to protect the environment, suggesting measures like carrying steel flasks, plantation drives, and responsible fashion choices.

As a member of Inner Wheel, Dr. Mittal acknowledged the organization's role in promoting women's empowerment, friendship, selfless service, and environmental conservation. She encouraged members to work together to address these issues, highlighting the potential for financial empowerment through plastic, old clothes, and e-waste recycling.

The Inspiring Leaders Award 2025 is a tribute to Dr. Urvashi Mittal's dedication to creating a more sustainable future. Her work serves as an inspiration to others, encouraging them to join the fight against environmental degradation.

She firmly believes that for India to become a Vishwa Guru, collective coherent thinking and selfless action are essential. Divisive thinking and forces must be rejected. Children, the future citizens, should be imparted value-based education, fostering a shift in mindsets where every individual, regardless of their profession - be it carpentry, tailoring, or repairs - is respected. This paradigm shift will contribute to India's rising GDP and living standards.

Currently, the emphasis on securing government jobs, driven by cut-throat competition amidst excessive population growth, has led to a rising number of jobless individuals. Instead, we should encourage and appreciate students who aspire to pursue alternative careers, promoting a more inclusive and sustainable approach to nation-building.

Dr Urvashi Mittal,

Born and brought up in Ghaziabad, Urvashi Mittal holds a Master of Management Studies (MMS) degree from BITS, Pilani, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with a silver medal. Recently, honorary doctorate has been conferred on her. However, her true calling lies in social service. She currently holds the position of immediate Honorary Association Secretary of Inner Wheel, India.

Her dedication and efforts to make a positive impact on others have earned her numerous recognitions, including the Atal Samman, Flask-Lady Title by Media (2023), Best Women Social Icon (2023) by the Times Group, Elite Member Inner Wheel (2023-24), National Women's Excellence Award (2023), Delhi Ratan, Nari Gaurav Samman, and the Dr. Sarojini Naidu Award & many many more.

As a strong advocate for environmental conservation, she emphasizes the importance of the Triple Rs: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. Her primary focus is on encouraging everyone to carry steel flasks and eliminate plastic bottles.

She frequently appears on prime channels also such as Aaj Tak,CNBC etc.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)