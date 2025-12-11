Flipkart Minutes sees 16X y-o-y growth in H2, 53M visitors, 30+ city expansion; Gen Z-led; F & V makes up 45% of baskets

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Flipkart's quick commerce offering, Flipkart Minutes, concluded 2025 with an unprecedented performance, fueled by growing customer loyalty, rampant geographic expansion, and deeper engagement across high-demand categories. The platform has recorded 16X growth in orders in H2 2025 and over 53 million unique visitors this year, with Gen Z leading the platform adoption, followed by the student cohort. This was further cemented by soaring customer loyalty, with more than 6 lakhs customers placing a repeat order within 7 days. Flipkart Minutes launched operations in more than 30 new cities this year, with a strong focus on tier 2 and 3 regions, reflecting Flipkart's vision of building a nationwide, neighbourhood-led fulfilment network that combines speed, access, and affordability.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Re-Commerce and Minutes, Flipkart Group, said, "Flipkart Minutes is no longer just gaining momentum; it is fundamentally redefining quick commerce in India. This year, backed by Flipkart's robust operational capabilities, we have delivered reliability at scale, earning the deep trust of our customers across the nation. We've witnessed phenomenal engagement, with repeat businesses confirming the critical role Minutes now plays in their lives.

Our sustained growth is fueled by a precision-engineered, technology-led supply chain and a healthy partner ecosystem that ensures we fulfill every order flawlessly. As we look ahead, our focus is unwavering: to strengthen access, diversify our assortment, and embed the Minutes experience seamlessly into the daily rhythm of every household across Bharat."

Solidifying strategic presence across high-growth metros and thriving cities of Bharat

Flipkart Minutes strategically expanded its footprint across both India's largest metros and high-potential tier 2 and 3 regions. The platform extended its 10-minute promise to several metros such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, and Guwahati among others and continues to accelerate to ensure consumers' needs are addressed instantly for both planned restocking and critical urgent requirements.

To meet the surging demand, Flipkart Minutes scaled-up its presence in key tier 2 and tier 3 new city corridors, including Mohali, Hajipur, Arrah, Bihar Sharif, Rohtak, Asansol, Durgapur, Panchkula, Zirakpur and Muzaffarpur, Sonipat among many more. The rapid growth is underpinned by Flipkart's core strengths: sophisticated real-time inventory planning, a reliable last-mile network, and localised, city-specific assortment strategies.

Fresh produce strengthened through a wide network of farmers

Fresh produce remained a powerful catalyst, driving significant adoption for Flipkart Minutes. Leveraging one of its key initiatives, Samarth Krishi, the platform collaborated and sourced fresh produce directly from over 2000 farmers, enabling a direct farm-to-home supply chain that elevated freshness and affordability. This year, fruits and vegetables were one of the leading items consistently making up an impressive 45% of every basket. Flipkart Minutes directly impacted thousands of farmers by training and enabling them to improve their yields, gain access to the national market, and hold more negotiating power. Flipkart Minutes provided customers access to fresh produce starting at ₹9, while farming communities benefitted from predictable demand, improved price realisation, and enhanced post-harvest practices.

Daily essentials, fresh produce, and trend-led categories drive momentum

Demand across 2025 was anchored in essentials such as fruits and vegetables, beverages, dairy, snacks, and home care, which remain the backbone of daily orders. Beauty and personal care emerged as high-growth categories, driven by customers seeking immediate access to grooming and skincare products. The gems and jewellery, premium electronics, home decor, and mobiles, among other categories, delivered the strongest performance, with nearly 10X increase in demand in H2 as compared to H1 of 2025. Lifestyle and discovery-led segments also continued to expand, such as women's westerns, men's ethnic, makeup, and personal healthcare, to name a few.

Repeat orders are rising as customers build high-frequency habits

Repeat-order behaviour is emerging as a key indicator of momentum for Minutes. In leading markets such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and NCR with customers placing an average of more than 5 million orders per month, signalling habit formation and deepening trust in the service model. Several stores are also showing consistent performance on orders per store, with a fast ramp-up in new clusters and a higher frequency in mature zones.

Enabling growth for regional brands and digital-first sellers

Flipkart Minutes continues to expand market access for regional and digital-first brands, which have helped scale their businesses significantly. This year, Flipkart Minutes forged strategic collaborations with over 200 digital-first brands at a national and regional level. Companies like Mondelez, Daawat, Suhana, Anand Sweets, Taali Foods, Biswa Bangla, Nanihaal, Cycle Agarbatti, Mysore Sandal Soap, among others, were brought on board to widen the regional selection for consumers across cities and help D2C brands reach a wider set of consumers through Flipkart Minutes' strong hyper-local presence.

Sustainability driving operational excellence

This year, Flipkart Minutes reinforced its commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem by introducing green packaging at every store level. So far, over 2 million customers have adopted and supported this initiative, which proves consumers' belief in the vision and service model of Minutes. Additionally this year, more than 10 million deliveries were fulfilled through electric vehicles, aligning with Flipkart's efforts towards reducing carbon footprint and building a more responsible and resilient industry.

Technology-led and consumer-focused efforts to enhance convenience and build loyalty

Flipkart Minutes' performance is anchored in the technological and operational capabilities of the Flipkart Group. The service leverages AI-driven demand forecasting, real-time inventory synchronisation, automated dark-store operations and intelligent routing, enabling accurate fulfilment and consistent delivery timelines even during peak hours. The smartphone exchange programme, offering real-time valuation and doorstep pickup, remains a differentiated capability for high-value purchases, thereby redefining the convenience of online shopping.

In 2025, the rising demand for quick commerce underscores its role as an integral part of modern households' shopping experience in India. As adoption broadens across cities, Flipkart Minutes continues to build on Flipkart's operational and technology strengths, delivering the value, quality, speed, and convenience that customers expect in their daily routines.

