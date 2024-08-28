Flutter Entertainment expands global footprint with new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, India

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 28: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) (LSE: FLTR), the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, has opened a new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, India. Located at RMZ Spire in Knowledge City Hyderabad, one of India's premier technology parks, this opening marks a significant investment of $3.5m and a commitment to India's skills market. The new hub, which spans over 80,000 sq. ft across three floors, is a centre of innovation and excellence, and now home to over 700 employees working across Data Engineering, Game Integrity Services, HR Operations, Procurement, Safety and Security, and Customer Operations.

By harnessing the power of the Flutter Edge - the company's unique competitive advantage - the teams based here will play a pivotal role in supporting Flutter's growth globally across world-class brands including Paddy Power, Sisal, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, Sportsbet and Betfair, among others.

Flutter's global sustainability agenda, the Positive Impact Plan is also clear in this investment. Gold-certified by the US Green Building Council, this workspace has been recognised for its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, demonstrating the commitment to reduce environmental impact and 'Go Zero'. As part of the commitment to 'Do More', we are making a contribution of GBP 30,000 for 2024 to support local initiatives around Hyderabad, demonstrating focus on making meaningful impact in the communities where we live, work, and play.

Phil Bishop, Chief Operating Officer, Flutter Entertainment, said, "Our expansion in India marks a huge milestone in Flutter's growth and shows our continued commitment to investing in top talent to drive business growth globally. With centres of excellence for Data Engineering, Game Integrity Services, Customer and HR Operations, Procurement and Finance, and through the power of the Flutter Edge, the Hyderabad Global Capability Centre is designed to foster creativity and growth and strengthens our presence in the Indian employment and skills market."

Ashish Sinha, Managing Director of Flutter Entertainment India, added, "We are excited to expand our facility in Hyderabad as we continue to strengthen our presence in India. We aim to grow while maintaining a challenger mindset and leading the sector globally and India presents a significant opportunity for our business. This expansion aligns with our global vision of Changing the Game by enabling continuous improvement in product and technology across iGaming and sports betting across our portfolio of brands."

About Flutter Entertainment:

Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.

Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet. We are the industry leader with $11,790m of revenue globally for fiscal 2023, up 25% YoY, and $3,611m of revenue globally for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486717/Flutter_Entertainment_new_Centre.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)