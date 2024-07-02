Former RBI Governor Dr Duvvuri Subbarao Visits Rau's IAS Study Circle: A Nostalgic Journey Back to His Roots

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 02: Dr Duvvuri Subbarao, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), made a heartfelt visit to Rau's IAS Study Circle, where he once prepared for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination. This visit marked a special moment in his life, reconnecting with the place that helped shape his career.

Dr Subbarao, who topped the Civil Services Examination in 1972, shared, "Visiting my alma mater took me 50 years back." His nostalgic words touched the hearts of the current students, highlighting the significant impact Rau's IAS Study Circle had on his journey.

During his visit, Dr Subbarao spoke with students, answering their questions and addressing their concerns. He shared many personal experiences, emphasizing that failure is not a setback but a step toward success. His stories and advice provided valuable inspiration and guidance to the aspiring civil servants.

Dr Subbarao also mentioned his new book, Just a Mercenary?: Notes from My Life and Career. The book is a tribute to his roots, with the first chapter focusing on a key moment in his life - when Dr S. Rau, founder of Rau's IAS Study Circle, personally called to congratulate him on passing the Civil Services Examination.

Expressing his deep connection to Dr S. Rau, Dr Subbarao shared his gratitude and admiration. "I am glad to visit the coaching institute and happy to see the same philosophy of making small-sized batches for proper attention to all," he said. His words highlighted how Rau's IAS Study Circle continues to prioritize individual attention and foster excellence.

Dr Subbarao's visit brought back memories of his early days and reinforced the timeless values of dedication and perseverance that Rau's IAS Study Circle still upholds. His journey from a dedicated student to a distinguished leader is a testament to the power of education and mentorship.

"We are honored to have Dr Duvvuri Subbarao share his incredible journey and wisdom with our students," said the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle Abhishek Gupta. "His achievements exemplify the heights that can be reached with dedication and hard work.

Rau's IAS Study Circle: Rau's IAS Study Circle, established in 1953, is a leading institute for UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation. Founded by Dr S. Rau, the institute is known for its commitment to excellence and personalized attention to students, helping them achieve their dreams of serving the nation.

Dr Duvvuri Subbarao: Dr Duvvuri Subbarao served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2008 to 2013. He is a respected civil servant and economist, known for his contributions to India's economic policy. His book, Just a Mercenary?: Notes from My Life and Career, tells the story of his remarkable journey and insights from his career.

