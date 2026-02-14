From Dormancy to Profit Engine: Telecanor Global Reports Its Strongest Quarter in Three Years with PAT Up 2300 Percent YoY and 25 Percent QoQ

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: Telecanor Global Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 (Q3 FY26), as approved by the Board of Directors and filed with the stock exchange.

Turnaround Performance: Q3 FY26 vs Q3 FY25

Telecanor Global reported a significant year-on-year turnaround in its financial performance during Q3 FY26.

The Company recorded revenue of ₹6.87 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹3.16 crore for the quarter, compared to nil revenue and a loss of ₹0.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q3 FY25).

This marks a clear transition from a loss-making and low-activity phase to a profitable operating quarter, reflecting stabilisation of business activity and improved financial outcomes during the period under review.

Sequential Growth: Quarter-on-Quarter Performance (Q3 FY26 vs Q2 FY26)

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Company continued its upward trajectory:

Revenue increased by approximately 20%, rising from ₹5.74 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹6.87 crore in Q3 FY26.

PAT grew by approximately 25%, improving from ₹2.53 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹3.16 crore in Q3 FY26.

The sequential growth highlights improving scale and profitability, with Q3 FY26 representing one of the strongest quarterly performances reported by the Company in recent years.

Strategic Asset Disclosure

As disclosed earlier to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the Company owns land valued at approximately ₹152 crore, located near the proposed Google AI Centre hub in Andhra Pradesh.

Any potential value creation from this asset remains subject to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and commercial feasibility, and no definitive monetisation plan has been finalised as of date.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available disclosures made by the Company. It does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

Certain statements may be forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results or growth.

Readers should exercise independent judgment and consult qualified advisors before making any investment decisions. No liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on this information by any of the parties.

