From Inspiration to Community: Bold Ideas Resonate at TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29: TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025 concluded on Saturday, 27th September, bringing together 14 diverse speakers who shared powerful stories and insights under the theme "Visible. Possible. - Unfold Ideas Make them possible". Hosted at Knowledgeum Academy, one of Bengaluru's leading IB World Schools, backed by the JAIN Group, the independently organised TEDx event created a space where young audiences engaged with ideas that challenged, inspired, and ignited reflection. Staying true to a community-led narrative, the event highlighted voices and perspectives rooted in local experiences while connecting them to global conversations.

The talks covered a spectrum of topics--from breakthroughs in cancer diagnostics to plant-based alternatives to plastic, from reclaiming mental health through the gut-brain connection to personal journeys of travel, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Each speaker drew on lived experiences, offering audiences a mix of science, storytelling, and self-discovery.

Speakers included Mr. Akash Raj, Lead Product Owner and creator of Military Mantra; Ms. Aishwarya Lakhani, Founder of Brown Dot Collaborative; Mr. Anand Varadaraj, Founder and Artistic Director of the Bangalore International Short Film Festival; Mr. Ankit Vengurlekar, Founder of Antar Wellness and communication strategist; Mr. Aswanth G. Krishnan, Educator and Founder of Elsewhere Bangalore; Dr. Harshita Umesh, medical doctor and Founder of Vaada; Dr. Narayana Subramaniam, award-winning oncologist and clinical innovator; Ms. Krithika Tharan, Nutritional Psychologist and Founder of Hepta SenZ; Ms. Mariyam Saigal, spoken word poet and researcher; Ms. Mythri Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Timbuckdo Innovations; Mr. Satyam Singh, Co-Founder of Startly Innovations; Mr. Sharath Kumar, tech entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Pharmacy One Network; Ms. Soumya Nambiar, travel entrepreneur and blogger; and Mr. Srinivas Sarkar, Co-Founder & CEO of Coupl.

The event drew a diverse audience of learners, parents, educators, and professionals, who engaged with the speakers not only during their talks but also through interactive breakout conversations.

Ms. Aparna Prasad, Founder of Knowledgeum, expressed, "Platforms like TEDx give young people a chance to listen, question, and connect ideas to action. For us at Knowledgeum Academy, hosting this event was about creating that space of dialogue where inspiration meets responsibility. We believe that ideas become powerful only when they spark change in the everyday lives of people."

One of the attendees, a first-year engineering student shared "The talk that stood out to me was Mr. Ankit's on Antara Intelligence. In a world where we often celebrate Western ideas, he offered something different--rooted in our own traditions. I also loved Mr. Srinivas' talk on Coupl; as someone who hopes to be an entrepreneur, it was inspiring to hear his journey."

Mr. Ankit Vengurlekar, Founder of Antar Wellness, reflected on the experience, "The diversity of the audience was remarkable. To see 15- and 16-year-olds so engaged with concepts like Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha was my 'aha' moment. Events like TEDx at Knowledgeum Academy give young people exposure to ideas that can shape the way they live and lead in the future."

TEDxKnowledgeumAcademyYouth 2025 was made possible with the support of Knowledgeum Academy, enabling the event to bring together voices that encourage purposeful learning and community dialogue.

