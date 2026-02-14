GADOTT Introduces 'PALETTE' - A Valentine-Inspired Bathware Collection Where Design Speaks in Soft Hues

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: This Valentine's season, luxury bathware brand GADOTT unveils PALETTE, a thoughtfully designed collection that brings softness, emotion, and understated romance into modern bathrooms. Moving away from conventional chrome finishes, PALETTE introduces a refined spectrum of muted, pastel-inspired tones - crafted for homes that value quiet luxury and personal expression.

Designed for contemporary urban spaces, the PALETTE collection reimagines bath fittings as design statements. With sculpted silhouettes, minimal forms, and tactile finishes, the range strikes a delicate balance between minimalism and playful elegance, making it ideal for couples, new homes, boutique hospitality spaces, and design-forward interiors.

"At GADOTT, we believe bathrooms are deeply personal spaces. With PALETTE, we wanted to move beyond functionality and bring in emotion - soft colours, calming forms, and a sense of everyday indulgence. Launching this collection in February felt natural, as it aligns beautifully with the spirit of love, warmth, and new beginnings," said Vinay Jain, Founder & MD, GADOTT.

Inspired by modern European aesthetics, PALETTE features basin mixers, wall-mounted faucets, thermostatic shower mixers, showers, and complementary fittings designed to seamlessly blend into serene, contemporary bathrooms. The collection is ideal for homeowners and designers looking to create spaces that feel intimate yet elevated - where every detail reflects thoughtful design.

As Valentine's Day increasingly becomes a celebration of self-love, shared spaces, and meaningful upgrades, PALETTE by GADOTT positions itself as a perfect choice for those looking to invest in timeless design that feels both modern and emotionally resonant.

The PALETTE collection is now available at the New Delhi GADOTT Experience Centre, select retail partners and GADOTT showrooms. The collection's price is available on request.

