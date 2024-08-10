GD Goenka Public School Ranked Top School Of Lucknow In C-Fore Rankings 2024

PNN Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10: Renowned for its excellence in holistic education, GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow's most prominent educational institution, is ranked as the top school of Uttar Pradesh's capital, In a survey conducted by established research organisation Cfore. Situated in the lush green locales of Sushant Golf City, Shaheed Path, GD Goenka Public School Lucknow has repeatedly proved why its name is synonymous with the best all-round education. The ranking survey is conducted by Cfore, which is a much-acclaimed multidisciplinary research organisation, conducting election surveys, market research, and opinion polls and specializes in rating and rankings of educational institutions. The ranking was based on a perceptual survey conducted in 92 cities/towns from March to July 2024. The sample consisted of parents belonging to SEC (Socio-Economic category) A, teachers, principals, educationists and senior students of various schools. In all 41,257 persons were interviewed.

Started in 2011, GD Goenka Public School Lucknow, with its sprawling campus, well-equipped classrooms, and experienced faculty, offers a comprehensive academic curriculum along with a wide range of extracurricular activities. The school focuses on nurturing students' intellectual, emotional, and social growth, preparing them to excel in all fields of life.

The school is also known for its academic rigour and innovative teaching methods.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, dedicated faculty, and comprehensive curriculum, GD Goenka Public School prepares students to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Elated on this achievement, Sarvesh Goel, the chairman of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow, said, "This recognition is an acknowledgement of the collective efforts of our dedicated teachers, committed authorities, and the trust placed in us by parents. At GD Goenka Public School, we believe in nurturing not just academically strong students but well-rounded individuals ready to face the challenges of the future. Our team is unwavering in its commitment to providing the best education opportunities to our students, ensuring they grow not only in knowledge but also in character and global awareness. We will continue to strive towards excellence, maintaining our focus on holistic development and innovative teaching methodologies that equip our students for success in the 21st century.

Our objective at large is to create enriched personalities who will further contribute in the development of the nation and this survey result is surely a motivation for us to aim for greater goals"

A visionary leader, innovator, and philanthropist, Sarvesh Goel's glorious vision has created a dynamic environment in the school, conducive to creative learning, innovation and research, and provides global education with its feet firmly grounded in Indian soil.

Goel stands as a beacon of excellence and inspiration in diverse fields. From transforming education to pioneering luxury hospitality, his journey is a testament to dedication, passion, and an unwavering commitment to societal betterment.

Sarvesh Goel is an eminent entrepreneur, educationist, marathoner, hotelier, and film producer. As the Chairman of the Mansingh Goel Group, he leads a conglomerate with a rich legacy dating back to 1921. His leadership has brought innovative changes and set benchmarks in sectors such as education, hospitality, fitness, and entertainment.

