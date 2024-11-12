GHWF Shatters 2 Records with Largest Ever Insurance Advisors Gathering and Senior Citizens under one roof

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 12: The Care Global Health and Wellness Festival (GHWF), a visionary initiative by Just Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (JHW), successfully concluded its third edition on November 10, 2024, at Jaipur's BM Birla Auditorium. Known as India's largest health-focused event, this year's GHWF attracted over 100,000 attendees, establishing itself as a cornerstone in accessible, community-centered healthcare.

The event began with a ceremonial lamp lighting and ribbon cutting, inaugurated by Mayor of Jaipur Heritage, Kusum Yadav; former Chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation, Rajiv Arora and MLA Ritu Banawat. Other distinguished guests, including (MLA, Civil Lines) Gopal Sharma; MLA, Kishanpol, Amin Kagzi; Sanjeev Meghani and Arindam Sinha from Care Health Insurance and Arun Kaushik from Manipal Cigna, marked the occasion with their participation.

Himmat Singh, Founder and CEO of JHW, shared his reflections on the event's success: "This year's festival exceeded our expectations. Our goal was to create a welcoming space where people from all backgrounds could receive essential health services and insights without barriers." The event demonstrated JHW's dedication to accessible healthcare through partnerships with 20 of India's top hospitals and complimentary medical tests worth Rs. 15,000 for each participant.

Bhupendra Singh, Co-founder of JHW, added, "Our talk shows and panel discussions brought together some of the most respected voices in Indian healthcare, giving the public rare access to invaluable insights." With 10 expert-led discussions, GHWF offered attendees the opportunity to engage with healthcare specialists and learn about significant health topics. GHWF presented a range of panel discussions led by distinguished experts and aimed at promoting health awareness and wellness education:

The J.C. Show: Led by Dr. Jagdish Chandra (CEO, Bharat 24) and anchor Preeti Saxena, this discussion highlighted that in today's busy life, first of all we should decide our sleeping and waking time and we should give time to ourselves once a day.

Cancer Care Today: Hope, Treatment, and Prevention: A panel featuring Dr. Rohit Swami from Narayana Health, along with experts like Dr. Preeti Agrawal, Dr. Nidhi Patni, and Dr. Tej Pratap, delved into advances in cancer treatment and prevention.

Fit to the Bone: Orthopedic Care and Sports Science: Former Indian athlete Gopal Saini joined orthopedic experts from Shalby Hospital and Manipal Cigna's Arun Kaushik to discuss sports science and orthopedic care advancements.

Empower Her: Women's Health, Rights, and Resilience: This women-focused session included leaders like Ritu Banawat (MLA), Dr. Sushma Agrawal (Director, Shrishti Hospital), activist Bhagyashree Saini; Cigna Health Insurance's Sapna Desai; Neelam Mittal, Vice President, Forti and My FM, RJ Nupur.

Bridging the Gap: Integration of Insurance and Healthcare: Industry leaders Arindam Sinha, Arun Kaushik, Vishal Sharma, and Deepak Gupta explored ways to enhance the synergy between healthcare and insurance sectors.

The Law of Care: Medical Legalities: Legal experts, including Advocate Pawan Sharma, former Rajasthan Bar Council President Syed Shahid Hasan, and Ankit Parik, offered perspectives on the legalities involved in healthcare.

Heart Matters: Modern Approaches to a Healthy Heart: Cardiologists from Narayana Health and Dr. KPS, Care Health Insurance's Head of Claims, shared insights on heart health management.

Gift of Life: The Importance of Organ Donation: Led by Rajeev Arora, former Chairman of Raj Small Industries, this session discussed organ donation's impact on lives.

A Clear Vision: Eye Health for All Ages: Dr. Aishwarya Chhabra and Sharad Srivastava offered guidance on eye health across all age groups.

Healing Roots: The Value and Impact of Alternative Medicine: Experts in Ayurveda, homeopathy, and yoga, including Dr. Manish Bhatia and Yoga Guru Dhakaram, discussed the role of alternative medicine.

GHWF set two world records: the largest gathering of insurance advisors under one roof, with over 2,000 participants, and the largest assembly of senior citizens, with 1,500 seniors joining the event. JHW's commitment to corporate social responsibility was underscored by its pledge to fund 20 heart surgeries for underprivileged children, solidifying its dedication to supporting underserved communities.

The festival's Gala Night finale featured performances by Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse and Rajasthan's own singer, Ravindra Upadhyay. Additionally, the event recognized top doctors and healthcare professionals for their contributions to public health. As GHWF Jaipur 2024 concluded, JHW announced its plans to expand the festival to Ahmedabad, reflecting its commitment to making healthcare accessible nationwide. GHWF continues to set new standards, emphasizing health education, community engagement, and quality care for all.

