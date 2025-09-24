Giftex's Upcoming Auction Offers Curated Selection Of Fine Jewellery, Silver And Timepieces

VMPL

New Delh [India], September 24: Giftex is delighted to announce its upcoming 'Jewellery, Timepieces & Silver' auction, presenting a refined selection of distinguished collectibles. Scheduled for September 25 - 26, 2025, the online auction features a selection of exquisite jewels ranging from modern and classic to period silver objects and horological rarities, each thoughtfully assembled for discerning collectors.

The carefully curated catalogue features an exceptional collection of jewellery combining European and traditional craftsmanship. From diamonds and pearls to striking gemstones including rubies, spinels, sapphires, and emeralds, each jewel bears testimony to precarious artistry. The offering also includes timepieces from renowned watchmakers, ranging from technical complications to gem-set designs, as well as rare silver works that combine craftsmanship with enduring collectible appeal.

Speaking of the jewellery section, Luxury Jewellery Expert Jay Sagar says, "This offering provides collectors with the opportunity to explore jewellery of varied character, ranging from versatile designs suitable for everyday wear to masterpieces. The collection, taken as a whole, reflects the evolving dialogue between eternal Indian traditions and modern design innovation."

Leading the auction is lot no. 350, A Regal Gold Jewellery Suite. The suite comprises a commanding floral-inspired necklace, paired with a coordinating ring and matching ear pendants. Finely executed in gold, the pieces are set with rose-cut diamonds. The necklace and earrings are further adorned with clusters of vivid green stones, arranged in cascading patterns that lend depth and a touch of traditional artistry. This lot will be offered at an estimate of INR 14,05,000 - 16,05,000.

Another important piece is lot no.130, A Set Of Eight Gold & Enamel Bangles. Crafted in gold, each bangle features exquisite Meenakari artistry, with alternating floral motifs in white, deep blue and red enamel. These bangles exemplify the traditional Rajasthani meenakari technique, which is celebrated for its palette, intricate detail and fine artisanship. The lot is estimated at INR 12,43,000 - 14,43,000.

Jehangir Readymoney, Luxury Timepiece Expert, observes, "The horological segment has been meticulously curated to meet the growing interest in fine and vintage timepieces. We are presenting rare and distinctive creations from renowned Swiss watchmakers. These timepieces embody the essence of horological excellence, offering both new and established collectors pieces that blend artistry, complexity, and character."

The leading piece in watches is Lot no. 410, Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse 18k Gold Wristwatch. Estimated to sell at INR 10,00,000 - 15,00,000, the watch features a self-winding movement, calibre no. 28-255 with 36 jewels. The silver dial with applied index batons and Roman numerals indicate hours, complemented by crafted hands for hours and minutes, with its case, caseback, bezel and crown, all executed in 18k gold.

Lot no. 179 is the Rolex Datejust Stainless Steel Wristwatch. It features a self-winding movement, calibre no. 3135 with 31 jewels. The bronze dial details index batons and diamond-set Arabic numerals indicating hour while the date aperture is set at 3 o'clock position. Complemented with crafted hands for hours, minutes and seconds, the watch is completed with a branded stainless steel bracelet and folding clasp. It is estimated to sell at INR 10,00,000 - 14,00,000.

The silver lots in this auction hold a place of distinction as the collection brings together works that highlight both European refinement and Indian artistry, with each piece reflecting a different legacy of craftsmanship. Rich in design and skill, these pieces demonstrate both the delicacy of ornamental work and the strength of enduring artistry, making them highly praised additions for connoisseurs.

Lot no. 13 is An English Hallmark Silver Soup Tureen by one of the highly gifted silversmiths of Europe. Estimated at INR 9,60,000 - 10,00,000, the silver soup tureen of Regency-style features ornate repousse decoration. Exemplifying the grandeur of early 19th-century English silversmithing, this piece reflects its maker's mastery in combining elegance with elaborate ornamentation.

Emile Delaire's A Set Of Mother-Of-Pearl & Silver Dessert Cutlery, Lot no. 47 is a significant addition to the selection. The set comprises a decorative silver dessert plate with a finely cast repousse floral and foliate border, accompanied by a matching knife and fork with lustrous mother-of-pearl handles. This lot can be estimated at INR 7,44,000 - 8,44,000.

The Jewellery, Timepieces & Silver Auction will be conducted online at www.giftex.in. Bidders are invited to preview the full catalogue and register for participation.

About Giftex:

Giftex is a leading platform for online auctions, offering rare and significant works across art, design, and luxury collectibles. With a focus on craftsmanship, and storytelling, Giftex brings together discerning collectors and exceptional pieces that inspire personal connection and lasting value. Each auction is thoughtfully curated to present works of cultural and artistic importance, inviting both seasoned and emerging collectors to explore, acquire, and celebrate the extraordinary.

