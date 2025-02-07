Global Cybersecurity Breakthrough: CyberPeace Partners with Synergy Quantum to Combat Quantum Threats

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 7: The CyberPeace, an award-winning think tank of cybersecurity and policy experts with a global reach, announces its partnership with Synergy Quantum, a leader in military-grade quantum-resistant cybersecurity technologies. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organizations sets the stage for a transformative collaboration, aimed at addressing the global quantum threats to digital security.

Funded by Google and with strategic alliances with global tech giants like Meta, Google, and Cisco, the CyberPeace and Synergy Quantum will also work with global governments and the United Nations on tackling the growing challenges of cyber warfare, cyber weapons, cybercrime, and cyber terrorism. Through an extensive network of collaborations with governments, academia, and corporations worldwide, the partnership will be a leading force in technology governance, policy review, and capacity building.

Expanding Cybersecurity Horizons Through Synergy Quantum Partnership

The rise of quantum computing has significantly amplified the risk of cyberattacks, making traditional cryptographic systems increasingly vulnerable. Quantum algorithms like Shor's Algorithm have the capability to break current encryption systems in seconds by efficiently factoring large numbers, posing an unprecedented threat to sensitive data. These advancements underscore the urgent need to adopt post-quantum encrypted technologies to ensure the long-term security of sensitive data.

This partnership with Synergy Quantum is focused on driving the adoption of post-quantum cryptography solutions, ensuring that critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and global systems remain secure in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Jay Oberai, CEO and Founder of Synergy Quantum, stated:

"We are proud to partner with CyberPeace, marking a transformative moment in the fight against emerging cyber threats. This is an international collaboration of immense significance, uniting our expertise in quantum-safe technologies with CyberPeace's unparalleled dedication to fostering cybersecurity and resilience worldwide. Together, we're not just responding to today's challenges--we are building a quantum-resilient future to protect the most critical assets of governments, industries, and individuals alike."

Maj Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace, added:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Synergy Quantum to roll out quantum-secure technologies globally. This partnership aligns seamlessly with CyberPeace's overarching mission to create a safer and more inclusive cyberspace. By integrating cutting-edge quantum-safe solutions into our initiatives, we aim to address the emerging challenges of the digital age and empower stakeholders worldwide to build robust cyber defenses. Together, we are advancing the frontiers of cybersecurity to ensure a secure digital future for all."

Synergy Quantum, with its proprietary suite of military-grade quantum-secure communication technologies, delivers a comprehensive range of PQC-based solutions tailored to protect critical infrastructure, secure communication networks, and sensitive data against both classical and emerging quantum threats. These solutions offer unmatched resilience and empower both public and private organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber risks.

Key Objectives of the CyberPeace-Synergy Quantum Collaboration

1. Raising Awareness of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC): Promoting understanding of the importance of PQC in countering quantum-based cyber threats through international advocacy and education campaigns.

2. Facilitating PQC Migration: Supporting the adoption of NIST-recommended PQC standards across governments, academic institutions, and industries, enabling a seamless transition to quantum-safe infrastructure.

3. Joint Research and Development: Conducting collaborative research to advance quantum-safe encryption technologies and develop cutting-edge quantum communication frameworks.

4. Capacity Building and Training: Designing and delivering workshops, training sessions, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to equip global stakeholders with the skills required for implementing PQC solutions.

5. Showcasing PQC Solutions: Demonstrating Synergy Quantum's advanced quantum-safe technologies, including secure messaging platforms, mini data centers, next-generation 5G communication systems, etc.

6. Advocating Policy Integration: Engaging policymakers and fostering public-private partnerships to incorporate PQC into national and global cybersecurity strategies.

By combining Synergy Quantum's technological expertise with CyberPeace's global advocacy, this international collaboration aims to create a safer, quantum-resilient world. Together, they seek to revolutionize global cybersecurity standards and ensure the secure adoption of quantum-secure technologies across governments, industries, and the broader public.

About CyberPeace

CyberPeace is a global on profit dedicated to building resilience against cyberattacks and cybercrimes. Working closely with governments, academia, and international organizations such as the United Nations and tech giants, CyberPeace spearheads global efforts to foster a secure digital future. As a leader in the field, CyberPeace focuses on establishing a peaceful, harmonious, and inclusive cyberspace for the betterment of individual lives and communities at large. The foundation operates through research, advocacy, and capacity building to address cyber threats and foster a resilient digital ecosystem.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum specializes in military-grade quantum-secure communication technologies to address vulnerabilities posed by quantum computing. The company's expertise spans Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and Quantum Communication Infrastructure, delivering advanced solutions that secure sensitive information against evolving threats. Driven by innovation and backed by a world-class team, Synergy Quantum sets the global standard for post-quantum security, delivering unmatched resilience across diverse sectors.

