Global Rashid Receives Best Crypto YouTuber & Educator at International Iconic Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], June 18: The 10th International Iconic India Awards, held in Mumbai, recognised talented individuals across various entertainment fields, including Bollywood, OTT, television, and the emerging field of cryptocurrency education.

Global Rashid received the "Best Crypto YouTuber & Educator 2024" award, which was bestowed upon Global Rashid by Rohit Zinjurke. Global Rashid is a Crypto Educator on YouTube, having a huge following of 175K subscribers. He is known to be the First Crypto Influencer in India.

The International Iconic Awards ceremony featured numerous notable personalities, such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mannara Chopra, Karan Singh Grover, Hiba Nawab, and Arjit Taneja. The ceremony not only celebrated traditional entertainment categories but also recognized the emerging fields that influence today's digital age.

This recognition at the International Iconic Awards highlights the growing importance of cryptocurrency education and the impact of digital influencers in shaping the financial literacy of their audiences.

