PBKS vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Punjab eyeing comeback vs Kolkata, toss at 7 PM IST

In match number 31 of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. After suffering a demoralising defeat at the hands of Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 141-run knock in Hyderabad, PBKS will be eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd.
While Punjab’s batters — especially skipper Shreyas Iyer and breakout talent Priyansh Arya — have shown solid form, their bowling unit remains under the scanner, with none of their frontline bowlers managing an economy under 9 this season. Questions loom over the spinners' effectiveness and whether the team will opt for a batting-friendly pitch again or take the gamble with spin-assisting conditions.
Meanwhile, KKR come into this contest riding high on confidence after their dominating win over CSK at Chepauk. With the likes of Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy in top form, the two-time champions will be aiming to consolidate their top-four position.
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
The live telecast for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
The live streaming for the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Total Matches Played: 33
PBKS Won: 12
KKR Won: 21
N/R: 0
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur offers a balanced surface, favoring both batters and fast bowlers. Known for high-scoring encounters, the pitch encourages aggressive stroke play, especially during the powerplay and death overs. With an impressive average IPL run rate of 8.84, fans can expect another thrilling, run-filled contest.
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.
Welcome to the live blog of match number 31 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams will aim to walk away with two full points today and boss their playoff qualification chances, but who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
