Groundbreaking Study by Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital on post-crosslinking surgery patients Wins 'Best Scientific Poster Award' at ASCRS 2024 Annual Meeting

VMPL

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8: Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital recently announced that their accomplished research team have been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Scientific Poster Award' at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). This recognition comes in light of their groundbreaking study on 'The efficacy of RevitalVision vision-training software in improving best-corrected vision in stable keratoconus patients post Crosslinking surgery.'

Led by ophthalmologists Prof. Lional Raj and Prof. David Heber, the research team at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Tirunelveli will be presenting their pioneering work at the ASCRS annual meeting held in Boston in April. Their prospective controlled, randomised study has yielded remarkable clinical outcomes, offering new hope for patients suffering from keratoconus.

Keratoconus, an eye condition characterised by the thinning and bulging of the cornea, often leads to blurred vision and sensitivity to light. While procedures such as corneal collagen cross-linking can stabilise the cornea and prevent progression, they may leave patients with impaired vision, even with corrective eyewear. Until now, these patients lacked effective treatment options to improve their vision.

In the study by Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, stable keratoconus patients undergoing RevitalVision vision-training software post Crosslinking surgery experienced a significant improvement in their vision. Statistical analysis revealed an average improvement of 2.5 lines on the visual acuity test chart, providing tangible evidence of the software's efficacy in enhancing patient outcomes.

Commenting on the significance of their research, Prof. Dr. Lional Raj D, Regional Head--Clinical Services at Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, explained, "This study addresses a critical gap in treatment for keratoconus patients post-crosslinking surgery. With RevitalVision, we have demonstrated a tangible improvement in vision, offering hope and enhancing the quality of life for these patients."

RevitalVision, a prescribed, home-based vision-training software program, has been scientifically and clinically proven to enhance the brain's visual processing. Originally FDA-cleared for adult amblyopia (lazy eye), Prof. Lional Raj and his team have shown its effectiveness in improving vision in keratoconus patients following cross-linking surgery.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and patient care," said Prof. David Heber, acknowledging the research team's efforts. "We are thrilled to offer stable keratoconus patients a pathway to significant vision improvement through effective patient-specific cortical stimulation."

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital extends its gratitude to Prof. Lional Raj, Prof. David Heber, and the entire research team for their exemplary work in advancing ophthalmic care.

For more information about Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital and their groundbreaking research, please visit www.dragarwal.com

Contact: Rona Erlich| Marketing Director

Phone: T. +972.77.212.3272 | M.+972.526.066.734

Email: rona@revitalvision.com

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is a leading provider of comprehensive eye care services, committed to delivering excellence in patient care, education, and research. With a legacy spanning over 75 years, the hospital is renowned for its expertise in treating various eye conditions and advancing ophthalmic knowledge through groundbreaking research initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)