Gurpal Singh Chawla, MD, TREVOC, Honoured as a "Leader of Tomorrow" by Times Group

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 15: The Times Seaboard Summit 2024, hosted by the Times of India, rewarded Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC, with a "Leader of Tomorrow" award at its prestigious ceremony. The 2024 edition explores the fresh perspectives, groundbreaking ventures, and unwavering dedication that characterize this year's cohort of leaders.

With 18 years of demonstrated experience in the real estate industry, Gurpal Singh Chawla has a strong background with hands-on experience working on various Commercial/IT/ Retail and Residential projects. The award highlights his innovative leadership and contributions to the sector.

Upon receiving the award, Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, expressed, "It is an honour for me to receive this esteemed recognition. This award underscores the perseverance and dedication I strive for every day at TREVOC. With the vision to Imagine, Innovate, and Inspire at TREVOC, I look forward to continuing my journey of growth and making a lasting impact in the real estate sector."