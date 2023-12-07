Gypsum Innovation: USGKnauf and TERI Showcase Energy-Efficient Construction at 15th GRIHA Summit

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 7: USGKnauf, a renowned name in the construction industry, proudly announces the release of a technical study conducted in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) during the 15th GRIHA Summit that was conducted by GRIHA Council in November this year. This collaborative endeavor aims to redefine the landscape of modern construction by substantiating the pivotal role that gypsum board drywalls can play in conserving energy. The comprehensive report not only underscores USGKnauf's commitment to offering sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for building interiors and exteriors but also sheds light on the potential for these innovations to revolutionize construction practices globally.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sumit Bidani, the CEO of USGKnauf India, said, "USGKnauf envisions a future where sustainability is not just a choice but a cornerstone of every construction endeavor. Our collaboration with TERI is a testament to our commitment to reshaping the industry. By spotlighting the pivotal role of gypsum board drywalls, we aim to inspire a seismic shift towards greener, more efficient construction practices. The findings from this collaboration are not just data; they represent a compass guiding us toward a future where every brick laid is a step towards a sustainable and energy-conscious world."

Sanjay Seth, Senior Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Programme, TERI and Vice President & CEO, GRIHA Council highlighted "India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and is yet to construct the bulk of infrastructure by 2047. Reusing and recovering building materials provides a way to improve the operational performance of buildings (such as the environmental effect of maintaining heating, cooling, lighting, plug loads, etc.). TERI and GRIHA Council constantly endeavours to make the process of construction industry related impacts carbon negative, while also moving towards responsible consumption and production of building materials, thereby strengthening a progressive circular economy."

At the core of this collaborative endeavor lies a bold objective--to revolutionize the construction landscape by highlighting the intrinsic role of gypsum board drywalls in achieving unparalleled energy efficiency. This technical study catalyzes a new era of construction practices, positioning USGKnauf as a trailblazer in providing comprehensive solutions that go beyond conventional norms.

The collaborative effort between USGKnauf and TERI marks a significant milestone in sustainable construction research. The study, conducted with precision, delves into the complexities of a hospitality building, meticulously analyzing embodied energy, Global Warming Potential (GWP), building energy consumption, and structural performance. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of the eQUEST software, the research spans five diverse climatic zones in India, illustrating the universal applicability and real-world impact of the findings.

The report reveals a game-changing approach to construction by introducing Aquapanel for exterior applications and Plasterboards for interiors. This winning combination yields unprecedented savings in construction time, costs, and natural resources. HVAC energy consumption analysis demonstrates an impressive 12.42% reduction when opting for Aquapanel on the exterior and Plasterboard on interior walls, outperforming traditional construction materials such as fired clay brick (FCB). The broader energy performance analysis further substantiates the efficacy of this approach, revealing a 6.45% decrease in overall energy demand compared to conventional materials.

While acknowledging the higher embodied energy of plasterboard compared to some counterparts, such as Fire Clay Bricks and AAC blocks, the report emphasizes that the Global Warming Potential of plasterboard is the lowest among them. This nuanced perspective underscores a holistic approach to sustainability, considering both energy consumption and environmental impact.

In a pivotal shift towards sustainable construction practices, this study illuminates a clear path forward. The adoption of plasterboard systems for interiors and exteriors in commercial buildings across diverse climatic zones in India promises a remarkable reduction in electricity consumption. Beyond immediate gains, the technology showcased in this report has the potential to redefine construction norms, minimizing both construction time and natural resource utilization. Crucially, the adoption of plasterboards facilitates seamless compliance with Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC), marking a paradigm shift towards greener and more efficient building practices.

USGKnauf and TERI are not merely presenting a report; they are catalyzing a transformation in the construction industry. The findings not only emphasize the immediate benefits of gypsum board drywall but also underscore its enduring positive impact on the environment and the future of construction globally.

For more information about USGKnauf and its initiatives, please visit our website at https://www.usgknauf.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)