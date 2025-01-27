Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business hosts first founder's meet in collaboration with AIC JKLU

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 27 (ANI): Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB) in collaboration with AIC JKLU successfully organized the first edition of the annual Founder's Meet this weekend in Jaipur, bringing together startup founders and business pioneers to foster collaboration and drive innovation. The event featured a roundtable discussion on "Scaling Talent and Innovation: Overcoming Challenges in Building Resilient Startup Ecosystems," which facilitated meaningful dialogues between academia and the business community.

The gathering featured prominent voices from the startup ecosystem, including Amit Purohit from iStart Rajasthan, along with founders from dynamic ventures such as Ef Polymer, Humanli.Ai, Indigifts, Hexpressions, Fabriclore, Pratham Software, Qubit Capital, Pharma Lama, AyeKart, Mindery Tehc, Saas Kart, Yeppar, Futurecure Health, Abundita Capital, and Habilelabs. The discussion addressed critical challenges faced by startups, particularly in hiring, nurturing, and retaining talent to achieve scalability and sustainable growth.

Participants underscored the importance of aligning employees' passions with founders' visions to foster innovation and achieve business goals.

Founders emphasized investing in learning opportunities to enhance employee satisfaction and maintain a competitive edge in rapidly evolving markets.

Significant infrastructure development in Jaipur has made the city an attractive destination for professionals nationwide. Once known primarily for its heritage and culture, Jaipur is now emerging as a modern hub offering robust career opportunities and a high quality of life.

Startups are increasingly valuing adaptability, passion, and a readiness to learn over prior experience, as these qualities align with the dynamic nature of startup environments.

Prof. Gregory Dunn, Dean of HSB, engaged with the startup community and highlighted the importance of collaboration between business schools and industry leaders. "By forging talent partnerships and fostering innovation, we can collectively establish Jaipur as a hub for purpose-driven, fast-growing startups in India," he said.

Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB was founded in 2024 and is committed to becoming India's leading technology- and future-focused borderless business school. (ANI)