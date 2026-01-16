Harvest Gold Becomes Official Breakfast Partner for Delhi Capitals Women's Team in 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 16: Harvest Gold, Delhi NCR's #1 bread brand, a part of the world's largest baked food company, Grupo Bimbo, has announced its association with the Delhi Capitals Women's team as the Official Breakfast Partner for their Women's team in 2026. As part of this partnership, Harvest Gold aims to celebrate the spirit of women's cricket while deepening its engagement with consumers through a mix of on-ground, on-pack and digital initiatives.

Harvest Gold will feature Delhi Capitals branding on select hero SKUs, including its popular range of breads, burger buns, pavs and sweet baked goods bringing the excitement of the league directly to consumers' homes. In addition, the brand will roll out a series of consumer contests and giveaways, offering fans an opportunity to win exclusive Delhi Capitals merchandise and tickets to home matches during the season.

Mr Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, "We are delighted to welcome Harvest Gold as our Official Breakfast Partner for the 2026 season. With a presence deeply embedded in households across Delhi NCR, much like the Delhi Capitals, this partnership will help create everyday moments that bring fans closer to the team through engaging initiatives and consumer-led activations. We look forward to a unique and exciting journey with them as our Official Breakfast Partner."

Harvest Gold, Delhi NCRs number 1 bread brand and makers of popular Harvest Gold Atta bread, has announced Breakfast sponsorship for Delhi Capitals Womens cricket team. Speaking on the association, Mr Raj Kanwar Singh, Managing Director, Bimbo Bakeries India, said, "Delhi NCR's No. 1 bread brand, Harvest Gold has been nourishing households for many decades with a range of fibre-rich, wholesome breakfast breads and buns designed to fuel an active and healthy lifestyle. The rise of women's sports and especially womes cricket in India reflects the modern Indian woman's commitment to health and fitness. We are proud to be associated with the Delhi Capitals Women's team and promote healthy and tasty nourishment & fitness that supports women both on and off the field."

Rooted in the everyday relevance of breakfast as a start to the day, the association highlights how Harvest Gold products fit seamlessly into daily routines -- from enjoying a hearty breakfast with its high-fibre breads to relishing burgers and pav-based meals at home with loved ones. Together, these initiatives aim to bring fans closer to the game while celebrating simple, familiar food moments that households across Delhi NCR connect with every day.

With this collaboration, Harvest Gold continues to strengthen its association with marquee sporting properties while deepening its connection with consumers through culturally relevant platforms such as cricket.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold is Delhi NCR's #1 bread brand, a brand of Bimbo Bakeries India Private Limited under the aegis of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., the world's largest baked food company. Serving tasty and nutritious loaves of bread to consumers for the last 30 years, Harvest Gold is touching the lives of more than 30 lakh homes. With a range of products from breads, pavs and buns, Harvest Gold has a passion for excellence and continues to be one of the most beloved brands in Delhi NCR. The brand aims to give bread lovers a delicious taste of wholesome breakfast options to promote health and wellness amongst its users.

About Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is a multinational company with a presence in over 35 countries located in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. 'Grupo Bimbo' is the largest baked goods brand in the world and the 7th largest packed food brand across the globe with an impressive product portfolio that includes breads, cakes, sweet baked good, cookies and salty snacks.

Operating with the mission to provide nourishment for all, Bimbo Bakeries India Private Limited under Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the largest bread makers in the country. Its two prominent brands - Harvest Gold and Modern offer an array of nutritious wholesome and tasty products in the sliced breads, buns and other baked foods categories.

