HCM Cafe: The Destination for Innovative HR Solutions From Recruitment to Retirement

New Delhi [India], June 18: With the evolving technological advancements, India's human resource landscape is undergoing significant transformations. With a booming economy, a growing young workforce, and increasing competition, organisations are facing new challenges in managing their human resources. To overcome the challenge, Sparsh Technologies, a leading destination for HR Solutions for over two decades excels in providing automated HR systems and processes based on deep industry expertise and technology prowess.

Mahesh N (Ex Infosys) and Suresh Pugalenthi (Ex Wipro), pioneers in their respective fields, established Sparsh Technologies with the vision to provide a comprehensive solution for addressing human-centric challenges in organisations through automation and innovation. Its flagship product HCM Cafe, an AI-enabled HR Software serves as a comprehensive platform for automating end-to-end HR processes overseeing the entire employee lifecycle from entry to retirement.

HCM Cafe's Innovative Services:

HCM Cafe is a research-based, AI & Cloud-Enabled Platform implemented by over 170 clients globally, segmented in various categories viz. manufacturing, health, education, IT, textiles, and startups, among others. Currently, the platform has over 2 lakh users onboard and offers over 30 products. Their comprehensive solution includes recruitment and onboarding, payroll management, attendance & leave management, performance management system, employee engagement survey, R & R, travel & reimbursement, training, expense management, exit management, etc. The 360-degree solutions are flexible, reliable, and scalable to ensure efficient outcomes through their value system which is A.C.T. (Agile, Customer-centric, and Trust).

HCM Cafe's notable clients include Wipro, Tata, Azim Premji University, Milann, Rexroth, Continental Group, Karnataka Government, and Wistron among others. The HCM Cafe minimises the risk of human error in data entry and ensures the consistent application of policies and procedures, significantly reducing the cost of HR operations. By automating repetitive tasks, HR professionals can direct their focus on more strategic initiatives like employee relations, talent development, and workforce planning, shaping the organisation's success.

Mahesh N, Founder and Managing Director of Sparsh Technologies says, "Our flagship product HCM Cafe is a proven HR automation solution trusted by industry leaders to help them streamline administrative tasks, eliminate manual data entry errors, ensure greater accuracy in payroll, benefits administration, and adheres to regulatory compliance. Our clients can make informed decisions about their talent management, development programs, and organisational strategy without added costs."

Suresh Pugalenthi, Co-Founder & CEO of Sparsh Technologies says "Winning the marketplace begins with winning the workplace, creating an environment where employees are eager to return on Monday mornings. Our unique and innovative product, "HCM Cafe - The Destination for HR Solutions," drives digital transformation to enhance the employee experience from Recruitment to Retirement that enables organisations to attract, grow, and retain talent. Our solutions and offerings also bring transparency, improve efficiency, enhance productivity and overall growth of the organisation."

What makes HCM Cafe stand out?

While there is an initial investment in implementing automated HR systems like HCM Cafe, the long-term cost savings are substantial for organisational success. Modern-day organisations leverage HCM Cafe to leverage employee Life cycle automation, and 24*7 Support via its mobile application. Automation helps organisations improve employee productivity, adhere to statutory compliances, and integrate with all ERP Modules. Organisations are therefore able to transform their HR functions from administrative to strategic, contributing to the overall success and sustainability of their businesses.

By automating all the required HR processes, organisations can empower their employees with greater control over their HR-related activities. As businesses in India continue to grow and expand, HCM Cafe ensures scalability, allowing organisations to manage HR processes seamlessly as they increase their workforce or enter new markets.

Sparsh Technologies:

Sparsh Technologies Pvt Ltd. is an IT Software & Solutions provider in Human Resource Management Systems established in 2000, with the Headquarters office in Bengaluru, India. Their HRMS product "HCM Cafe - Destination for HR Solution" covers the entire employee life cycle from Hire to Retirement on one Platform.

For more information, please visit: https://www.esparsh.in/offerings/hcm-cafe/

