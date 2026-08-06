Hettich Brings Magical Interiors to Kochi with its Newly Revamped Experience Centre

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 6: Hettich, a global leader in furniture fittings, opened their newly revamped Experience Centre in Kochi. This milestone reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to bringing its lifestyle-inspired design philosophy to life through immersive, engaging spaces.

The revamped Kochi Experience Centre showcases Hettich's extensive range of award-winning interior solutions, including cutting-edge German furniture fittings, architectural door hardware, furniture lighting, and built-in kitchen appliances. Built to offer a seamless and immersive customer experience, the Centre embodies Hettich's vision of creating inspiring, interactive, and forward-looking spaces that spark creativity and drive design excellence.

Beyond its experiential displays, Hettich provides added-value services including FREE Design Service and doorstep consultations. Through these offerings, homeowners, architects, and designers across Kochi gain access to personalised guidance and expert solutions suited to their specific spaces and needs.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director - Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said, "Kochi's growing appreciation for design and architecture mirrors a city that keeps raising its own benchmarks. The revamped Kochi Experience Centre is in line with our overall strategy of elevating immersive interior experiences for our customers across the country, enabling them to visualise their spaces with our solutions. These solutions seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and German engineering to make everyday living magical."

This store has been relocated to a new address: Hettich India Pvt Ltd. Thomas Plaza, 1st Floor, Near ABC my home , NH Bypass road , Edappally , Ernakulam , Cochin, PIN-682024

About Hettich

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of its operation in India, with the theme of 'Built to Lead', a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future. Reinforcing this ethos, Hettich has also been recognised among India's Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2026) and 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 by Marksmen Daily, recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)