Hexaware Partners with upGrad Enterprise to Elevate Gen AI Expertise Among Its Workforce

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Iselin (New Jersey) [USA]/London [UK], August 8: Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, announced a collaboration with upGrad Enterprise - the corporate skilling and workforce development division of upGrad, to provide employees with training in advanced generative AI (Gen AI) concepts and tools. As part of this collaboration, Hexaware will work with upGrad to train 100+ employees to become Gen AI architects. These architects will undergo comprehensive training to enable them to develop solutions and address business challenges using Gen AI to steer clients toward their goals. Selection for the program will be based on a panel's assessment of employees within specific grades who possess a strong technical or programming background, preferably in roles such as technical architect. Eligible participants must have achieved a high-performance rating over the last two years and completed both the Gen AI Foundation and Gen AI Advanced courses. Proficiency in deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) is preferred. The program combines instructor-led training and e-Learning modules.

Satyendu Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Talent Supply Chain and L & D at Hexaware, said, "This collaboration with upGrad aligns with Hexaware's mission to rapidly build the Gen AI capabilities of its workforce. By investing in our employees' skills and capabilities, we aim to stay ahead in the evolving technology landscape and deliver value to our clients. This initiative emphasizes learning and innovation to equip our team with the requisite skills to address future demands.

Satyajith Mundakkal, CTO for Digital ITO and Gen AI Services at Hexaware, said, "Our collaboration with upGrad marks a step forward. By empowering our employees with advanced skills in Gen AI, we are enhancing our internal capabilities and cultivating a team of Gen AI architects. We look forward to these architects designing innovative solutions that will drive value for our clients."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Hexaware to provide advanced training to their skilled IT professionals in Generative AI," said Srikanth Iyengar, CEO at upGrad Enterprise. "With the global workforce undergoing a significant transformation, this partnership is part of our mission to equip professionals with the skills and expertise necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital and AI-driven economy." Talking about the partnership, he further added, "This initiative is not just about upskilling. It's an endeavor to align Hexaware talent's capabilities with the evolving business landscape. upGrad Enterprise has built a robust platform that seeks to make learning accessible, immersive, and hands-on."

About upGrad Enterprise

upGrad Enterprise, the Corporate Skilling and Workforce Development division of upGrad--an integrated skilling and workforce development company with over 10 million learners enrolled to date--creates impact through its learning programs and tailor-made training solutions. upGrad Enterprise partners with mid and large organisations to equip their workforce with market-ready skills and mindsets that drive success. With a network of 3000 corporate partners and a 90%+ training completion rate, upGrad Enterprise delivers skilling programs in fields such as AI and technology. Our offerings include corporate upskilling, government projects, and a train-and-deploy model for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), strengthening organizational leadership with new-age skill sets as they spread their footprint across Indian metropolitan cities. These solutions span the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with organizational goals, leading to capability building and value generation. A two-gold Awards recipient at the Brandon Hall, upGrad Enterprise trained over 600,000 professionals in a single year during FY24. For more details, please visit: https://www.upgrad-enterprise.com/

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 32,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 28 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

