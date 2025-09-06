House of Surya Expands Legacy with New Store Launch at Kohat Enclave

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 6: House of Surya, a name synonymous with timeless elegance in ethnic fashion, is set to script a new chapter of its journey with the grand opening of its newest store at Kohat Enclave, Pitampura, on 7th September 2025. Known for redefining bridal couture and ethnic occasion wear, the brand is extending its reach beyond the bustling lanes of Chandni Chowk to bring its signature craftsmanship closer to the style-conscious families of North Delhi. The Pitampura store promises more than just a shopping destination, it is envisioned as an immersive cultural experience that blends tradition, celebration, and fashion. To mark the occasion, House of Surya has curated a spectacular launch event that will bring together the glamour of Bollywood, the charm of Delhi's street food, and the artistry of live music.

A Star-Studded Beginning

The grand inauguration will be graced by renowned influencers, adding a touch of stardust to the evening. The celebration will begin with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising prosperity and new beginnings. The directors of House of Surya will share their vision for this expansion, speaking about the brand's journey from Chandni Chowk to becoming a trusted household name in ethnic couture. The highlight for attendees will be the meet-and-greet with the influencers, offering fans and fashion enthusiasts a chance to interact and capture unforgettable memories. With the presence of the press and media, the event is also poised to be a major highlight in Delhi's social calendar.

A Feast for the Senses

The launch is designed to celebrate not only fashion but also Delhi's cultural vibrancy. Guests will be treated to an array of authentic Chandni Chowk street delicacies, carefully curated to evoke nostalgia and connect the brand's Pitampura debut with its Chandni Chowk roots. From iconic chaats to traditional sweets, the menu promises to delight every palate. Adding to the festivities, a live Music Band will perform through the evening, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Guests can also participate in fun games, quizzes, and surprise giveaways, ensuring there's something exciting for everyone who attends. The event will also host a press conference, where the directors will unveil insights about the brand's vision, its commitment to customers, and the new fashion trends being introduced this season. The evening will culminate with a lucky draw winner announcement, building anticipation and rewarding guests for being part of this special day.

Showcasing the New Collection

The Pitampura store opening will also mark the exclusive launch of House of Surya's new wedding collection Reewaz 25-26, featuring exquisite bridal wear, couture ensembles, and pret designs. The collection embodies the brand's hallmark of combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, appealing to both brides-to-be and fashion-forward individuals. Along with bridal couture, the collection spans across a wide range of categories including saris, bridal lehengas, non-bridal lehengas, unstitched suits, and ready-made dresses such as anarkalis, jumpsuits, shararas, and cord sets. Every piece in the collection has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate India's rich textile heritage while offering modern silhouettes that resonate with today's generation. Guests will get the first glimpse of these creations as they are unveiled and displayed in the new store's elegant interiors.

House of Surya: A Legacy of Craftsmanship

Founded in Chandni Chowk, the cultural and bridal hub of Delhi, House of Surya has grown to become a leading name in the world of ethnic fashion. With decades of expertise, the brand has earned a reputation for delivering bridal couture, occasion wear, and pret lines that combine intricate artistry with impeccable quality. House of Surya is celebrated for its exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and ability to blend tradition with modernity. Whether it is a bride looking for her dream lehenga or a family preparing for a festive celebration, the brand has consistently delivered designs that make every occasion unforgettable. The expansion into Pitampura is a strategic move to cater to a wider audience and provide a premium shopping experience in a more accessible location. By bringing its artistry and collections closer to customers in North Delhi, House of Surya is continuing its mission to make every woman feel regal in her ethnic attire.

A Celebration of Tradition and Modernity

The Pitampura store has been designed to reflect the ethos of House of Surya--where tradition meets innovation. From the curated interiors to the personalised shopping services, the store will offer a seamless experience for shoppers seeking bridal couture, festive ensembles, or statement ethnic wear. The launch event itself mirrors this philosophy. It blends the cultural richness of Chandni Chowk with the modern vibrancy of Pitampura, through food, music, and of course, fashion. The entire celebration is a testament to House of Surya's belief that fashion is not just about clothing but about creating memorable experiences.

Looking Ahead

As House of Surya opens its doors in Pitampura, the brand reaffirms its position as a pioneer in ethnic fashion. The new store is not just an addition to its portfolio but a promise of continuing to deliver unparalleled designs, unmatched shopping experiences, and a deeper cultural connection with its audience.

With an influencer-studded launch, a showcase of its finest collections, and an evening filled with music, food, and celebration, the Pitampura opening is set to be a milestone in the brand's journey.

For more information, please visit: www.houseofsurya.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)