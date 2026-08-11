How Square Yards Is Building Transparency Into the Home-Buying Process

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 11: When you inquire about a property online, your phone may start ringing within minutes. Before you even have a chance to compare neighbourhoods or discuss your budget with family, you may be told that inventory is running low and that the opportunity to book could close at any moment. Follow-up calls, limited-time offers, claims of rapidly disappearing inventory, unverified recommendations and inconsistent pricing across platforms have become common experiences in today's residential real estate market. Genuine opportunities do exist, but buyers increasingly want the confidence to tell the difference between informed advice and undue pressure.

As buyers become more research-driven in their decision-making, their expectations of property advisors have evolved. They no longer want someone who simply presents listings; they want an advisor who understands their needs, explains the rationale behind property recommendations, provides access to reliable information, and remains accountable throughout the buying journey. This shift has made transparent, hands-on support a defining part of the modern home-buying experience.

Transparency Matters More Than Persuasion

A clearly explained rationale should support every property recommendation. Buyers should understand why a property has been shortlisted, how it compares with similar alternatives, and what criteria were used in making that recommendation.

Buyers naturally become sceptical when they are encouraged to make quick decisions without understanding why one property has been recommended over another, or whether comparable alternatives were considered. The most effective buying experience is one where recommendations are backed by evidence rather than urgency; where buyers feel comfortable asking why a property has been shortlisted, how it compares with similar options, what assumptions have gone into the pricing, and whether other projects meet the same requirements.

A transparent advisory process weighs factors such as budget, location preferences, connectivity, unit configuration, lifestyle requirements, possession timelines, and future goals before recommending a property. When buyers understand the rationale behind every recommendation, they remain in control of the decision instead of feeling persuaded into one.

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Why Dedicated Relationship Managers Make a Difference?

Buying a home is rarely a straightforward process. It involves multiple stages: property discovery, site visits, pricing discussions, documentation, financing, registration, and follow-ups. When different people handle each stage, buyers often find themselves repeating information and are unsure of who to turn to for help.

Square Yards' relationship managers are designed to simplify this experience. Rather than functioning as salespeople, they act as the buyer's single point of contact throughout the transaction, starting by understanding the buyer's priorities and preferences, then identifying suitable options aligned with needs such as budget, connectivity and future appreciation potential.

The relationship manager coordinates site visits, pricing discussions and documentation tracking, keeping communication at a pace that's comfortable for the buyer. They stay accountable throughout the journey, working alongside legal, finance and valuation specialists to navigate what can otherwise be a fragmented process.

"Buying a home has become far more information-intensive than it was a few years ago. Buyers aren't just looking for listings anymore. They want context. They want to understand why a property is being recommended, whether the pricing is reasonable, and what checks have been carried out before they commit. Our role is to make that process more transparent by bringing together advisory, legal support and market insights in a coordinated way. Ultimately, the decision always rests with the buyer, but we believe better information leads to better decisions."

- Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.

Legal and Documentation Support Beyond Property Discovery

Finding a suitable property for sale is only one part of purchasing a home. Understanding the legal and documentation process before making a financial commitment is equally important, and Square Yards extends its support to help buyers navigate these stages of the transaction.

Depending on the transaction and service scope, this support may include document review, title search, litigation search, due diligence, RERA verification, and registration coordination. Document review involves examining the available property and transaction documents shared during the buying process. A title search reviews ownership history and title-related records, while a litigation search examines publicly available records relating to legal disputes involving the property or relevant parties. Due diligence combines title information, mortgage records, available documentation and compliance checks to give buyers a more structured understanding of a property's legal position before they proceed.

Square Yards also helps buyers verify project and agent details through the applicable State RERA portal, and coordinates documentation required for registration wherever such services are available. It's worth understanding what RERA does and doesn't cover: while it strengthens transparency and regulates registered projects and agents, registration itself does not guarantee ownership title, construction quality or project delivery. Buyers are encouraged to document carefully and seek independent legal advice wherever necessary before making a financial commitment.

Pricing Transparency Helps Buyers Make Better Decisions

Property pricing can often confuse buyers, since the same property may carry different quotes across channels. Rather than relying solely on these quotes, buyers should compare registered transaction data, similar properties, unit size, floor level, orientation, construction stage, payment plans, statutory charges, and additional costs such as maintenance fees and parking.

A designated relationship manager supports this process through PropsAMC, Square Yards' in-house valuation and market-data tool, which offers preliminary property valuations based on comparable transactions. These estimates provide pricing context rather than a definitive market value. By combining clear cost sheets with market comparisons, buyers can evaluate prices more objectively and make decisions based on evidence rather than guesswork.

What Buyers can Expect at Every Stage of the Journey?

A well-structured home-buying experience relies on clarity, accountability and informed decision-making. The process begins with understanding the buyer's needs, leading to a shortlist of properties with clear explanations. The relationship manager coordinates site visits, facilitates discussions, and keeps track of buyer questions and commitments.

During price evaluation, buyers receive guidance on cost sheets and market comparisons. If they proceed, legal specialists review documentation while finance and registration teams manage procedural steps, with the relationship manager ensuring transparency throughout. Support continues through registration and possession, with buyers responsible for reviewing documents, asking questions and making final decisions.

Building Confidence Through Process, Not Promises

Trust in real estate isn't built through persuasive conversations or ambitious promises. It's built when buyers understand why a property has been recommended, how its price has been evaluated, what legal checks have been completed, and who remains accountable throughout the journey.

As an integrated property advisory platform, Square Yards brings together dedicated relationship managers, legal and documentation support, pricing transparency and specialist coordination to help buyers navigate the complexities of purchasing a home with greater confidence. Rather than promising certainty or eliminating every risk associated with a property transaction, the objective is to create a buying experience that is transparent, evidence-led and centred on the buyer's needs.

In today's property market, confidence comes from understanding the process. When buyers have access to the right information, structured guidance and a single accountable point of contact, they are better equipped to make informed decisions that stand the test of time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)