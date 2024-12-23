HP Government Join Hands with Piramal Foundation to Launch Social, Emotional & Ethical Learning in the State

NewsVoir

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23: In a landmark move to revolutionize the state's educational system, the Himachal Pradesh government formalized its partnership with the Piramal Foundation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is set to align with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on fostering 21st-century skills, strengthening leadership, and enabling systemic change.

At its core, the initiative aims to cultivate Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning (SEEL) among the students of HP, paving the way for a future-ready and compassionate generation of learners. Piramal Foundation and the Himachal Pradesh government had signed a Letter of Intent earlier in May 2024 and have now formalized their commitment by signing a 5-year MoU.

The SEE Learning Program developed at the Compassion Centre, at Emory University, USA, was implemented in India through a partnership between Piramal Foundation and Emory University in 2019. This program enables students to strengthen themselves from within through a scientifically robust curriculum that teaches Compassion in the same way as one would teach Geography and Mathematics.

Over the past five years, Piramal Foundation has successfully implemented the SEE Learning program in 6 states across 100,000+ schools across India.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to grow into a good human being, but achieving this is no simple task. It requires a well-structured system to instill these values in our schools. And SEE Learning is perhaps the only solution that we can see. We were genuinely excited when this idea was first introduced. I see this as a valuable opportunity, and we are committed to making the most of it to ensure that every child in Himachal Pradesh benefits from this program," said Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary of Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

"This MoU holds great significance not just for the Piramal Foundation and the Government of Himachal Pradesh but, most importantly, for the children of Himachal Pradesh. Through this partnership, they will gain access to Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning (SEEL). At Piramal Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that SEEL reaches every child, in every classroom, leaving no one behind," said Saurabh Johri, Co-founder & Director, SOESC, Piramal School of Leadership.

"Integrating Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning (SEE Learning) within education is essential for shaping a society rooted in compassion and strength. We are committed to embedding these transformative principles into the heart of India's school system, nurturing academic growth along with empathy, ethical values, and emotional resilience among students. I believe this partnership with the Himachal Pradesh government is a significant step towards integrating SEE Learning into the state's educational framework and paving the way for a more inclusive, compassionate, and future-ready education system for students across the region," Monal Jayaram, Co-founder & Director, SOESC, Piramal School of Leadership.

"The critical need for compassionate education has never been more relevant, and we are taking this forward through SEE Learning. We deeply appreciate the profound support of Piramal Foundation in this endeavour," said Dr. Lobsang Tenzin Negi, Executive Director, the Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics, Emory University.

Other distinguished dignitaries present at the occasion included: Chhime Regzing Chhoekyapa, Senior Secretary at Office of the His Holiness Dalai Lama; Anshu Dubey and Ghanshyam Soni, Core Team Members, Piramal School of Leadership (PSL); Seema Verma, Coordinator, SPD Office, Samagra Shiksha; Maulshree Kalothia, Program Director, PSL; and Rajender Kumar, Program Manager, PSL.

This partnership between Piramal School of Leadership and the Himachal Pradesh Government marks a significant step towards creating a more equitable, innovative, and impactful education system.

Piramal School of Leadership (PSL) is dedicated to leadership development through personal transformation in public systems. Designed for government sector middle managers and senior leaders, PSL operates across four schools: School of Education and Systems Change, School of Climate and Sustainability, School of Health, and School of Inclusion. PSL is aligned with national priorities and emphasises 'Sewa Bhaav' and innovation to address complex challenges in public systems. Through rigorous training and strategic partnerships with state governments and other organisations, PSL empowers leaders to drive meaningful change in public systems.

The School of Education and Systems Change at PSL nurtures students with self-agency and compassion, preparing them for the workforce through 21st-century education. We address the future-readiness gap by instilling 'Sewa Bhaav' in learners and middle managers, fostering a transformative shift in the public education system towards compassion and resilience for the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)