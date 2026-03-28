IBEX India 2026: Anchoring the Next Phase of BFSI Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: The Indian BFSI landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by rapid digitalisation and the continuous pursuit of institutional innovation. At the vanguard of this evolution is IBEX India 2026, the nation's premier platform for banking and financial technology. Now in its 13th edition, scheduled from 7-8 April 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the event has matured into a vital ecosystem where legacy institutions, digital innovators, and regulators converge to navigate the next phase of digital banking. It serves as a high-impact marketplace of ideas, bringing together pioneering technology providers and the decision-makers shaping the future of the BFSI sector.

IBEX India 2026 serves as a premier dual-track platform designed to both showcase and strategise the future of BFSI. At its core, the event integrates a dynamic trade exhibition with a high-level leadership conference, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for innovation. While the exhibition floor provides a live marketplace for groundbreaking technologies, the concurrent conference serves as the intellectual hub for the industry's most critical dialogues.

Trade Fair

The exhibition at IBEX India 2026 presents a vibrant marketplace of innovation, bringing together leading technology providers, fintech disruptors, and BFSI solution specialists. The exhibition is spread across a gross area of 3000+ sq. metres. The expo floor will showcase a comprehensive spectrum of advanced banking technologies, cybersecurity solutions, AI-driven solutions, IT infrastructure services, KYC & onboarding solutions, surveillance systems, and payment services engineered to enhance operational efficiency. By providing a dynamic environment for product discovery and direct engagement, the exhibition enables industry professionals to explore emerging solutions and forge strategic partnerships essential to a rapidly evolving BFSI landscape.

Conference

Themed "Tech Innovations Shaping India's BFSI Future," the conference at IBEX India 2026 convenes a distinguished assembly of banking leaders, fintech pioneers, and regulatory experts to navigate the industry's next frontier. Through a series of curated, high-level panel discussions, the conference examines critical pillars, including digital transformation, cybersecurity resilience, and the accelerating synergy between traditional banking and fintech.

As a premier knowledge-sharing platform, the conference provides delegates with strategic foresight into the evolving regulatory landscape and the transformative role of AI. It serves as a vital intellectual hub, offering the perspectives and professional engagement necessary to lead the next phase of India's BFSI ecosystem.

3rd BFSI Tech Awards

A cornerstone of the event, the IBEX India 2026 BFSI Tech Awards will take place on 7 April, honouring excellence in innovation across the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. The awards celebrate BFSI institutions adopting cutting-edge technologies, digital initiatives, risk and fraud mitigation, and forward-looking strategies. Bringing together industry leaders and innovators, the ceremony honours excellence while spotlighting the advancements shaping the future of the BFSI ecosystem.

As the BFSI sector advances at an unprecedented pace, IBEX India 2026 stands as the definitive convergence of the industry's most influential voices, breakthrough technologies, and visionary ideas. By integrating a dynamic exhibition, a high-level conference, and the prestigious BFSI Tech Awards, the event offers an unparalleled vantage point into the future of financial services. We invite industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to join this landmark gathering and engage in collaborations shaping the BFSI landscape.

Join IBEX India 2026 on 7-8 April 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, and be part of the journey shaping the future of the BFSI ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)