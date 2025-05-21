IET India Scholarship Awards 2025: How to apply, Deadline, Check All Details!

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 21: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), established in Bangalore, India, in 2006, and one of the world's largest engineering societies based in the UK, has announced the 9th edition of the IET India Scholarship Awards. This is one of India's most prestigious scholarships for undergraduate engineering students, and is accepting applications until May 31st. Its goal is to inspire and recognize India's promising future engineers by offering financial support, enhancing their skills, driving technology adoption, and pave the way for promising careers in engineering.

Over the last 8 years, the IET India Scholarship Award has honored more than 24 winners. Prof. Abhijit Chakrabarti, Chairman of the IET India Scholarship Award Advisory Committee, says, "This award aims to identify and support the next generation of engineering leaders in India. By promoting skill development, offering knowledge resources, and fostering societal impact, IET India is dedicated to supporting the engineering and technology community. The scholarship is designed to empower future engineers who will play a key role in shaping industries, academia, and society."

Eligibility:

- Engineering UG students (any year, stream, AICTE/UGC-approved)

- Must have cleared all credits with at least 60% or 6.0 CGPA

- No age cap

How to Apply: Step-by-Step Guide

The application process is free, with no charges or payments required.

1. Interested students can apply online via the official IET India Scholarship Award website.

2. Applicants will need to provide details about their academics, co-curricular activities, professional experience, outreach efforts, and IET membership (if applicable).

3. Only shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stages.

Selection Process & Important dates

The application, which opened on March 31st, will close on May 31st. The selection process consists of four stages, culminating in the final winner.

Stage 1: Online Application & Evaluation

Eligible students are assessed on academics (52%), extra/co-curriculars (20%), professional involvement (13%), and IET membership (15% bonus). Shortlisted candidates pick test slots (25-27 June). The top 10% per region advance.

Stage 2: Online Test

Applicants who pass Stage 1 will take a national STEM test from July 2-4, featuring 50 multiple-choice questions. The top 10% from each region will advance. Regional shortlists will be announced on July 14, and selected candidates will receive details by July 15, 2025.

Stage 3: Regional Rounds

In July, candidates passing Stage 2 will present tech solutions to regional challenges at rounds to be held in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. Topics will be shared 10 days in advance. Winners and runners-up will be chosen, and the results will be announced on 6 September, with mentoring for the finalists.

Stage 4: National Finals

The final round will take place in Bangalore on 15th September 2025. The 5 winners will present their ideas and solutions for solving the chosen engineering problem in the previous round., and the 1 Overall winner will be chosen 3 will be chosen (Winner, 1st Runner-up & 2nd Runner-up.

Why should you Apply?

Prof. Abhijit Chakrabarti further emphasizes, "Recognizing excellence, this scholarship empowers future leaders with Rs10 lakhs in prizes and nationwide recognition. Regional and national winners will earn cash rewards, trophies, certificates, and a year-long IET membership." He outlines the rewards :

Regional Winners and Runners-up (5 each) :

- Winner: Rs60,000, Trophy, Certificate, 1-year IET Membership

- Runner-up: Rs40,000, Trophy, Certificate, 1-year IET Membership

National Finals:

- Winner: Rs3,00,000, Trophy, Certificate, 1-year IET Membership

- 1st Runner-up: Rs1,70,000, Trophy, Certificate, 1-year IET Membership

- 2nd Runner-up: Rs1,50,000, Trophy, Certificate, 1-year IET Membership.

NOTE : If a student wins the scholarship both in Regional and National level he/she will be awarded a Certificate for both the levels and the prize money for national level only.

IET India Scholarship Award aspires to be the premier institution for engineering and technology professionals in the country. Through the use of technology and thought leadership, it fosters innovation across various industries. This scholarship provides an excellent opportunity for students to expand their networks and pave the way for a successful career, utilizing financial support and other benefits to its full potential.

For more information or to apply, please visit: https://scholarships.theietevents.com/about

