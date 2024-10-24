IIHM bags the Best Hospitality Management Institution of the Year at FHRAI Convention

PRNewswire

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 24: In a glittering ceremony at the iconic 54th FHRAI Annual Convention held at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) was adjudged the "Best Hospitality Management Institute of the Year" by the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) at their 54th FHRAI Convention held in Goa. This recognition underscores IIHM's excellence in hospitality education, global growth, and commitment to sustainability.

FHRAI, Industry's Apex Body representing 60,000 hotels and 5,00,000 Restaurants announced the award at 54th Annual FHRAI Convention, the most sought after event in the hospitality Industry, which brings together board cross-section of Influential voices, policy makers, thought leaders and eminent luminaries from the highest echelons of Government and Hospitality Sector.

IIHM's recognition as the Best Hotel Management Institute of the Year is a testament to its innovative programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and strong industry connections. The institute has been at the forefront of promoting sustainability through education, preparing students for international opportunities in the hospitality sector.

Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, praised IIHM's contributions during the event, stating, "Our endeavor is to make Goa a model State for Sustainable Tourism." IIHM's steadfast commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and its alignment with Dr Sawant's vision was clear to see, as IIHM has consistently taken initiatives to inculcate the idea of Social Responsibility in all its students over the last three decades.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from FHRAI. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. At IIHM, we strive to provide the highest quality education and training to prepare our students for successful careers in the hospitality industry and look beyond professional careers to Entrepreneurship and the expanding global horizons."

The FHRAI Convention, a key event in the hospitality sector, brings together the best minds and talents to discuss trends, challenges, and innovations in the industry, in Goa, was a resounding success, with IIHM's achievement being one of the highlights.

IIHM continues to lead the way in hospitality education with its focus on global growth and international opportunities. This award further solidifies IIHM's position as a premier institution for aspiring hospitality professionals.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively 7 years in a row in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, Most Valuable Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023 by Zee, Institute of Excellence in Domestic and International placement by TV9 Bangla and Excellence in Academics at Institutional Infrastructure by Times Excellence Awards. Best Placement Institute by ASSOCHAM 2021 & Educational Excellence Award by ASSOCHAM 2023 It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by ASSOCHAM from Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in

Contacts:

Abdullah Ahmed,

Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in,

011-43204700

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539361/IIHM_FHRAI_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256068/4694127/IIHM_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)