IIM Lucknow and TalentSprint aim to empower professionals with new-age strategies on Sales & Marketing

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17: TalentSprint, a global education company powered by AI, has partnered with IIM Lucknow, India's 4th IIM and a top-ranked management Institute, to deliver transformative executive education programs for working professionals. This collaboration combines IIM Lucknow's renowned academic rigor with TalentSprint's extensive outreach and online program delivery expertise, empowering professionals to lead in a rapidly changing business landscape. With world-class faculty and cuttiedge curriculum, the partnership is set to equip participants with the tools and insights needed to become the next generation of global leaders. A recent Forbes report highlighted an undeniable truth: "The future of business is customer-centric, driven by technology." In 2024, this insight is more relevant than ever, especially in the realms of sales and marketing. We are firmly in the age of the empowered customer, where technology is not just an enabler but the backbone of every touchpoint across the customer journey. From discovery to post-purchase, digital tools shape interactions, driving the need for seamless integration between sales and marketing. To thrive in this landscape, businesses must adapt by leveraging technology to deliver personalized, cohesive experiences at every stage, or risk being left behind.

In today's disrupted ecosystem, Sales and Marketing can no longer function as separate silos. To deliver consistent value throughout the customer journey, these functions must collaborate seamlessly. The marketplace is evolving rapidly, demanding innovation and agility. Traditional Sales and Marketing methods are no longer enough. Professionals must embrace a holistic 360-degree perspective, adopting new strategies and technologies to meet the elevated expectations of today's customers. This approach will not only drive business success but also accelerate career growth.

The Executive Program in Sales and Marketing offered by IIM Lucknow in collaboration with TalentSprint is designed to accelerate the career growth of professionals by equipping them with forward-thinking tactics and modern tools vital in today's swiftly transforming market. This program provides participants with the expertise needed to anticipate and meet shifting customer demands, build resilient brands, and foster cross-functional integration to drive organizational and professional growth.

Prof. Sabyasachi Sinha, Chairperson of Management Development Programs at IIM Lucknow, emphasizes the program's high-impact format: "With executive-friendly weekend classes, over 150 hours of interactive sessions led by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty, and a culminating 5-day campus learning experience, this program is crafted for busy professionals committed to advancing their careers."

Dr Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and MD of TalentSprint, highlights the program's forward-thinking approach: "Participants are equipped not only with the latest tools and technologies to navigate the increasingly digital landscape of sales and marketing but also with the strategic understanding of how these functions interconnect in today's business world."

This 10-month sales and marketing course blends practical learning with live interactive sessions that empower participants to design and implement innovative growth strategies that set them apart in the field. The program also includes a campus visit for valuable networking opportunities and to experience the IIM Lucknow campus firsthand. Upon successful completion, participants receive certification and gain Executive Alumni Status from IIM Lucknow, signifying their readiness to excel in a dynamic marketplace. For more information about the program, visit the website.

TalentSprint: Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group and a global education company powered by AI that brings transformational bootcamps and innovative learning programs to modern-day professionals who aspire to future-proof themselves with deep expertise. TalentSprint partners with top-tier academic institutions and big tech global corporations to create futuristic programs and deliver remarkable outcomes. Its AI-powered platform ipearl.ai, seamlessly blends world-class academic rigor with industry-leading practitioner experience. The company's learner engagement rates and high customer delight scores make it a leading player in the industry. For more information, visit talentsprint.com.

IIM Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) is the fourth in the prestigious IIM family of management schools to be established in India. Envisioned and initiated by the first Prime Minister of India - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the institute was established in the year 1984. Since then, IIML has touched a million lives, shaping its students into value-driven leaders, managers, and global players. The institute is involved in the creation, dissemination, and application of management knowledge and practice. With 7 CoEs and forging a partnership with 30+ institutions across 5 continents, IIML offers an ideal setup conducive to learning, accessibility, and excellence. In 2005, IIML expanded its area of influence in the realm of management education by becoming the first IIM to set up a satellite campus exclusively for Executive Education at Noida (Delhi NCR region). https://www.iiml.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)