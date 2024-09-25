IIM Udaipur opens applications for its One-Year Full-Time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management

PRNewswire Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 25: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) opened admissions for its one-year full-time MBA programs in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) and Digital Enterprise Management (DEM). The programs are for professionals with a minimum of 3 years of experience in any domain. The GSCM program offers a solid foundation in management fundamentals and intensive specialisation in Global Supply Chain Management & Logistics. MBA in DEM is the first such program in the country, where students focus on learning how to manage digital systems and use those systems to make data-driven decisions and lead complex and diverse teams in digital environments.

The curriculum of these programs not only builds strong foundations in contemporary management areas but also includes cuttiedge and contemporary subjects in the domains of global supply chain and digital.

The previous batches have experienced a great placement response from the industry, with leading companies from management, technology, supply chain consulting and other domains recruiting students.

These programs benefit from the guidance from the Advisory Boards of the Centres of Excellence in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise at IIM Udaipur. The members of these boards are highly experienced business leaders of several successful companies in the country, including Accenture, Flipkart, IBM, Delhivery, Deloitte, DP World, Reliance Industries, Manhattan Associates, Transworld and others.

Eligibility Criteria

* Candidates with a minimum of 10+2 years of school education and a bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Applicants from SC, ST and PwD categories should have a minimum of 45% or equivalent CGPA.

* A minimum of three years of bachelor's level education after completing higher secondary schooling.

* Valid GMAT Exam (10th Edition)/ GMAT Exam (Focus Edition) (Online or Centre based) score, or GRE score (at Centre or at Home), not older than five years from the date of the exam, or CAT score of tests taken in 2021 or later.

* Full-time work experience (after graduation) of a minimum 36 months as of February 28, 2025.

* The Institute will follow the Government of India's reservation policy for EWS, NC-OBC, SC, ST and PwD.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 as well as the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM, sharing the spotlight with institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, and IIM Kozhikode. IIM Udaipur was featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2025, maintaining its listing for the Sixth consecutive year. In both Rankings, IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in the world! IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

