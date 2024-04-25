IIT Kanpur & Indian Army Collaborate for India Green Summit 2024 on World Earth Day

PNN

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25: Marking World Earth Day, the Indian Army, in a collaborative effort with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), hosted the prestigious India Green Summit 2024 at Jhansi Military Station. The summit, under the overall mentorship of Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh, AVSM GOC of Sudharshan Chakra Corps, served as a platform to showcase innovative environmental solutions and facilitate crucial discussions on climate change and sustainable development within the military infrastructure.

The event, attended by Indian Army and Air Force officers from various parts of the country, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including esteemed organizations such as the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMPTC), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), India Meteorological Department (IMD), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), School of Planning and Governance (SPG), Climate Resilient Observing Systems Promotion Council (CROPC), and Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC). Additionally, 15 organizations, including Tata BlueScope, showcased the latest sustainable development technologies, focusing on advanced sustainable construction practices.

The India Green Summit took on added significance as it commemorated the anniversary of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year on Earth Day between IIT Kanpur and the Commander Works Engineer of Jhansi station. This pioneering collaboration aims to transform Jhansi Military Station into a carbon-neutral facility, highlighting the shared commitment of the Indian Army and IIT Kanpur to environmental responsibilities.

Organized by Prof. Rajeev Jindal Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, IIT Kanpur and Colonel Akhil Singh Charak from Military Engineering Services, and managed by Progression Global, the summit served as a platform to highlight the synergy between technological innovation and sustainable military practices. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Tiger division Maj Gen MK Mathur delivered the keynote address of the event, iterating on the importance of the green and sustainable takeaways that will guide future actions towards environmental responsibility within the military.

Prof. Rajeev Jindal Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering, IIT Kanpur, expressed, "The India Green Summit 2024 exemplifies the power of collaboration between academia and the military. By working together, we can develop innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future for our defense infrastructure. The successful transformation of Jhansi Military Station into a carbon-neutral facility will serve as a model for other military establishments across the country."

The summit featured several keynote speeches and engaging panel discussions that delved into critical topics ranging from climate change mitigation strategies to sustainable building technologies and exploring innovations in renewable energy and water conservation tailored specifically for military applications. Participants gained valuable insights from experts on the practical implementation of these technologies in development projects across various military stations throughout India.

Colonel Akhil Singh Charak from Military Engineering Services, commented, "The Indian Army prioritizes both national security and environmental responsibility. The India Green Summit 2024 served as an invaluable platform for exploring innovative sustainable technologies and building strong partnerships with leading institutions like IIT Kanpur. The knowledge and collaborations forged here will be crucial in achieving our objective of creating environmentally responsible military facilities across India."

The partnerships and collaborative efforts showcased at the India Green Summit will continue to serve as a guiding light for other military stations nationwide to adopt similar sustainable practices, aiming for a greener, more sustainable future in line with national and global environmental goals.

About IIT Kanpur:

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur was established in 1959 and declared to be an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India through an Act of Parliament. IIT Kanpur is best known for the highest standard of its education in science and engineering and seminal R & D contributions over the years. The institute has a sprawling lush green campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 25 centers and 3 interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with more than 570 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students.

