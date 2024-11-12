Inauguration of BPL MedTech's Second Manufacturing Facility in Bengaluru: A New Era in Medical Technology

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: In a significant move that reinforces India's commitment to 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the healthcare industry, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, virtually inaugurated the second manufacturing plant of BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru on October 29th, 2024. Under the Indian government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and reduce the country's dependency on imports, this momentous occasion marked a new chapter in India's journey towards self-reliance and innovation in the MedTech sector, and in the company's leap towards growth & excellence.

The virtual inaugural event, led by Narendra Modi, was held in the presence of several key dignitaries who were all assembled at the 'All India Institute of Ayurveda' (AIIA), New Delhi. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda; Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav; Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel; Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, South Delhi MP (Lok Sabha) were also present on the occasion.

The virtual inaugural ceremony commenced with a warm welcome to the guests, followed by a few words from each of them. In closing, the prime minister shared his views and addressed the medical devices & pharma industry. On the other hand, BPL MedTech's senior leadership such as their CEO & MD, Sunil Khurana along with the other team members, graced the occasion from their new manufacturing facility. A virtual call between the guests and the BPL team facilitated the seamless inauguration of the facility.

About the Manufacturing Facility

Spread across a total of about two acres in the Jigani industrial area in Bengaluru, the company's new facility is equipped with world-class industrial equipment, quality check systems and a dedicated warehouse to manufacture, store and timely supply a wide-range of essential medical devices such as X-ray & surgical C-arm machines, patient monitors, ECG machines, anaesthesia workstations, and much more. This initiative represents a strategic investment by BPL Medical Technologies towards meeting domestic demand and boosting exports to global markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Khurana, CEO & MD of BPL Medical Technologies, expressed his gratitude and highlighted the company's commitment to achieve self-reliance. "This milestone is a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and self-reliance. We are committed to empowering healthcare professionals with best-in-class medical devices and contributing to the nation's growth," he stated.

As a home-grown Indian brand, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. shares the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in the medical device sector through the Make-in-India initiative. This new plant in Bengaluru will enable them to enhance their operational efficiency, reduce production lead times, and bring innovative MedTech solutions faster to the Indian market - thereby meeting the growing demands of the Indian healthcare sector. The company aims to reduce India's dependency on imports and ensure that critical medical devices are readily available within the country.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd is a leading Indian medical device manufacturing brand headquartered in Bengaluru, India. With a commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through innovation and technology, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include a wide range of vital medical devices under categories like non-invasive cardiology, critical care & surgery, mother & child care, imaging, homecare as well as consumables & accessories. They have a large team of R & D that strides to design and develop medical devices as per the latest product features and offerings. Their products manufactured in ISO 13485:2016 certified facilities conform to global standards of quality assurance and best practices. With an extensive reach of sales and service partners, the company effectively caters to the needs of their customers pan India as well as globally.

For more details, visit www.bplmedicaltechnologies.com

