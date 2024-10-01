India's Comics Industry Gains Momentum: Comics Creator Championship under 'Create in India Challenges' to revolutionize the industry

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 1: When was the last time you heard the word 'Comics'? Gen Z may think we are referring to someone who performs standup comedy at an event or creates content. Well, that's a comedian, in short, a comic. The second thought that may come to mind could be manga, but that's a unique and cool Japanese art style. In fact, all manga are comics, but not all comics are manga. However, earlier generations will reminisce about the beautiful nostalgic time and quickly be able to point back to the fact that we are talking about comic books, also known as comics; so much for the definition.

While comics have not disappeared, they extensively faded from memory after the Golden Era of Indian Comics, which ended around the 90s. Comics lost the race with time against their electronic counterparts and the internet and slowly became the shadows of their former selves.

However, the Indian comic book industry has come full circle, evolving from the early pioneering works in comic strips to the legendary creations of Indrajaal Comics and Amar Chitrakatha, to the golden era of Raj, Manoj, Diamond, and Tulsi Comics, to the digital revolution of maverick publishers, and ultimately to the present - Where the establishment of the Indian Comics Association (ICA) and the Comics Creator Championship (CCC) are setting the stage for an unprecedented renaissance.

In a landmark move, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I & B) joined forces with the Indian Comics Association (ICA) to spearhead the first-ever Comic Creator Championship, a center-piece event at the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Feb 2025. This collaboration marks the first significant partnership among Indian comic book publishers in this century, setting the stage for a new era in India's creative industry.

WAVES, a flagship event under I & B's 'Create in India' initiative, is designed to elevate India's creative industries on the world stage. This summit will celebrate the country's rich and diverse creative talent, offering a unique opportunity for Indian creators to engage with international audiences and forge new partnerships.

The Comic Creator Championship, one of the 25 competitions hosted under the Create in India Challenges leading to the WAVES summit, promises to be a game-changer for India's comic book industry. The competition will unfold across three stages and feature two categories--amateur and Professional--providing a unique platform for emerging and established creators to showcase their talents on a national level.

If you are a creator of any kind, you are amidst one of the best times of your life. As resources to create and consume content have been rising, there are opportunities to create all types of content. "I invite the creators' community to showcase their talent and strengthen the 'Create in India' movement by taking part in these challenges." On 29 September 2024, the Prime Minister of India welcomed the creator community to participate in 'Create in India', the government's second mega mission after the immensely successful 'Make in India' launched ten years ago.

The ICA and CCC are catalysts for change, fostering a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures emerging talent, showcases Indian comics globally, and fuses tradition with modern storytelling. By bringing together key stakeholders, creators, and industry experts, these initiatives will propel the industry forward, ensuring that Indian comics remain vibrant, diverse, and innovative.

The ICA has started the registration process for the Comic Creator Championship on its official website. The last date to submit entries for Phase 01 of the Championship is 31 October 2024. Creators across India are encouraged to seize this opportunity to participate in a groundbreaking event that promises to shape the future of India's comic industry. All art styles, including manga, are accepted, and there is a cash prize pool of Rupees 8 Lakhs, the chance to get published by ICA, and recognition as the national talent on offer for all the participants. Moreover, there is the possibility that the government will promote the selected national talents in the international arena, so it can't get bigger than this.

The Indian comic book industry stands at the threshold of a revolutionary era. With the ICA and CCC leading the charge, the possibilities are endless. As Ajitesh Sharma, the President of ICA, rightly sums it up: This marks the beginning of a new golden age - an era defined by creativity, collaboration, and international acclaim. The journey has begun, and the world is waiting. Stay tuned for more updates as MIB and ICA embark on this exciting journey to spotlight India's creative brilliance at the WAVES summit. Register at: https://www.indiancomicsassociation.com/comics-creator-championship/

